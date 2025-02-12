Rheumatoid Arthritis: Debunking 5 common myths related to the autoimmune disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Debunking 5 common myths about Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks the joints, causing inflammation, pain, and swelling. Over time, this can lead to joint damage and disability. The exact cause is unclear, but genetic, environmental, and immune system factors contribute to RA development. Genetics plays a significant role as genes such as HLA-DR4 raise the chances of RA. The signs of it are joint stiffness, especially in the morning, swelling, fatigue, and pain in small joints like fingers and wrists. Early diagnosis is crucial because starting treatment early through medications, lifestyle changes, and physical therapy can reduce inflammation. People often fail to seek timely management due to the misconceptions linked to this condition. Here, Dr Shailaja Sabnis, Consultant Rheumatologist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, busts myths and warns everyone to stay vigilant when it comes to their joint health.

Myth: RA is mostly seen in elderly people

Fact: It is assumed that rheumatoid arthritis is a part of the normal ageing process. However, this is not true because RA can affect people belonging to any age group. It is seen in people aged 40-60. In some cases, it is even seen in children and teens too. It is not an elderly person’s disease anymore.

Myth: Those with RA tend to have joint pain and damage

Fact: RA begins with inflammation of the joints causing pain and damage to joints and related structures (bones and cartilage). However, understand that RA is a systemic disease and takes a toll on other parts of the body such as the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys apart from the joints. It can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and fever.

Myth: Milk and milk-based products will worsen arthritis symptoms

Fact: Milk and milk products are loaded with calcium which is an important mineral for bone development and good bone health. Hence, cutting down milk, cheese, and curd from your diet not only raises the chances of calcium deficiency but also makes you prone to bone problems.

Myth: Cracking Knuckles leads to RA

Fact: There is no concrete evidence available that says knuckle cracking causes any type of arthritis. Knuckle cracking produces a harmless release of gas to create the “pop” sound. The cause behind arthritis is the tissue inflammation in joints rather than any structural damage or due to cracking. Don’t believe in any rumours related to cracking and arthritis.

Myth: Exercise will aggravate RA symptoms

Fact: Daily exercises such as walking, swimming, and cycling can improve strength and overall range of motion. However, don’t go overboard and exercise under the guidance of a fitness trainer only after the doctor’s advice. Don’t do any rigorous exercises that induce joint pain, inflammation, and swelling.

