What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, rare condition that made Justin Bieber suffer from facial paralysis?

American Singer Justin Beiber has revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis after he canceled shows this week. The 28-year-old pop singer in a video on his Instagram account said that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused his condition. Beiber said that he has been doing facial exercises to recover but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.

Justin Bieber's social media post

Beiber announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover. Apologising to his fans, he said that his condition is 'pretty serious' and that is the reason why some of his shows were cancelled in recent times. In the video, Justin explained, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see." Beiber currently on his 130-date Justice World tour in North America cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York. Take a look:

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

It is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. It sometimes causes ringing in the ears, or tinnitus, difficulty closing one eye and hearing loss. Also known as herpes zoster oticus, it occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. The condition is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. ALSO READ: What is breast cancer: Types, stages and treatment, everything that you should know

It commonly occurs in people who have had chickenpox. Once you recover from it, the virus stays in your body which later reactivates to cause shingles. Ramsay Hunt syndrome causes a painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters on, and around one ear along with facial weakness or paralysis on the same side as the affected ear.

