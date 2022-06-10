Is persisting headache a sign of brain tumour? Know how to differentiate, diagnosis & treatment from doctor

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Headaches are one of the most common neurological problems that can affect people from different age groups. It can be caused by a variety of factors, which include stress, fatigue, extreme anxiety, depression, a lack of adequate sleep, hunger, dehydration, poor eyesight, and excessive alcohol consumption. As there are several factors that can cause headaches, most people tend to ignore them and do not even realise that they can be one of the initial traits of brain tumours. This fatal condition affects more than 9 to 10% of the population in India, and the numbers are slowly increasing. Tumour is a life-threatening condition in which the brain cells grow abnormally, disrupting the entire brain's functioning. In some cases, it can even become cancerous and start spreading to other organs of the body.

As the skull is a very closed compartment, there is increased pressure on the brain. In the case of a brain tumour, this pressure increases and develops into severe and recurring headaches. This fatal condition causes headaches that worsen in the morning, disrupting the entire sleep cycle. Moreover, it hampers the daily activities of an individual like exercising, walking, or even sneezing or coughing. In certain cases, it is often associated with vomiting and blurring of the vision. Seizures or epilepsy may also indicate a serious cause of headache caused by a brain tumor. Other neurological issues that the patient may experience include arm or leg weakness, numbness, hearing problems, difficulty speaking, and behavioural changes.

How to differentiate a simple headache from a brain tumour?

The headache caused by a brain tumour is very different from a migraine or a headache caused due to stress. Headaches due to a brain tumour are usually severe and intense, especially for those who have no history of chronic headaches. Some other symptoms associated with tumours related to brain tumours include:

Headaches that keep you awake at night

The pain changes as one changes the position

Standard pain-relieving medicines like do not work on these headaches

Often associated with vomiting, blurring of vision

Diagnosis and treatment

The diagnosis of the brain tumour can be detected through an MRI imaging of the brain. Apart from that, neurological examination, when it comes to treatment of brain tumours, it is highly dependent on the size, type and location of the tumour. It is important to note that not all tumours need surgery and some small brain tumours can be treated with the help of Cyber Knife radiosurgery. It is a is the non-invasive delivery of highly focused radiation beams onto the tumour without actually opening the skull.

With the advent of newer technology, brain tumour surgery has advanced tremendously. Although avoiding the risk of brain tumour is impossible, proper knowledge of the correct diagnosis and treatment options can aid in the timely treatment of this condition.

(The author is Dr Shankar Basandani, Consultant, Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)