Psoriasis: Everything you need to know about this chronic autoimmune condition

Psoriasis: Everything You Need to Know

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that often causes inflammation and redness around the affected areas. It leads to the rapid accumulation of skin cells, resulting in scaling on the surface of the skin. The scales are typically thick, red, and whitish-silver in colour, but in people with darker skin tones, they may appear as purplish or dark brown with grey scales. The patches can sometimes crack and bleed.

Psoriasis occurs due to an accelerated skin production process. Normally, skin cells mature deep within the skin and gradually make their way to the surface, where they eventually shed. The usual lifespan of a skin cell is about a month.

Symptoms of Psoriasis includes:

Psoriasis is a type of rash that can appear in a patchy pattern and differs significantly in appearance among individuals. It can range from small areas of dandruff-like scaling to widespread eruptions that cover a large portion of the body. The colour of psoriasis rashes varies depending on skin tone. On brown or black skin, the rash tends to be shades of purple with a grey scale. On white skin, it typically appears pink or red with a silver scale Psoriasis can cause small scaling spots, which are often observed in children, as well as dry, cracked skin that may bleed. Psoriasis rashes tend to have a cyclical nature, with flare-ups lasting for several weeks or months before subsiding. Psoriasis can cause itching, burning, or soreness.

Types of Psoriasis

Plaque psoriasis: Plaque psoriasis causes raised, dry, and itchy patches of skin, known as plaques, which are covered with scales. The plaques may be numerous or few in number, and they commonly develop on the elbows, knees, lower back, and scalp. Nail psoriasis: Psoriasis can also impact fingernails and toenails, leading to abnormal nail growth, discolouration, and pitting. Onycholysis, which occurs when psoriatic nails loosen and separate from the nail bed, is a common symptom. In severe cases, the nail may crumble. Guttate psoriasis: Guttate psoriasis is prevalent among children and young adults, and is frequently triggered by a bacterial infection, such as strep throat. This type of psoriasis is characterized by small, scaling spots shaped like drops that appear on the trunk, arms, or legs. Inverse psoriasis: Inverse psoriasis is typically seen in skin folds of the buttocks, groin, and breasts. It results in inflamed skin patches that worsen with sweating and friction. This type of psoriasis may be triggered by fungal infections. Pustular psoriasis: Pustular psoriasis is an uncommon type of psoriasis that results in clear, well-defined blisters filled with pus. It can occur in small areas on the palms or soles or in larger patches throughout the body. Erythrodermic psoriasis: Erythrodermic psoriasis, which is the least prevalent type of psoriasis, can cause an itchy or intensely burning peeling rash that covers the whole body. This type of psoriasis can be either acute or chronic.

Treatments of Psoriasis

There are various ways to alleviate symptoms of psoriasis. Some of the common treatments for psoriasis are:

Steroid creams Vitamin D3 ointment Vitamin A or retinoid creams Moisturizers for dry skin Medication to slow skin cell production (anthralin) Medicated lotions or shampoos

If common treatments don’t work

In case the symptoms of psoriasis persist despite treatment, or if it affects a large area of your skin (10% or more), your healthcare provider may suggest the following treatments:

Light therapy: LED light therapy at specific wavelengths can effectively reduce skin inflammation and slow down the production of skin cells. PUVA treatment: A medication called psoralen is combined with a special form of ultraviolet light exposure in this treatment. Retinoids: Although vitamin A-related drugs can relieve symptoms of psoriasis, they may also cause adverse effects, such as congenital disabilities. Immune therapy: Newer immune therapy medications, such as biologics and small molecule inhibitors, function by inhibiting the immune system of your body, preventing it from inducing an autoimmune reaction. Methotrexate: This medication is typically prescribed for severe cases of psoriasis, but it can cause liver disease. Cyclosporine: This medication is effective for severe psoriasis, it can lead to high blood pressure and kidney damage.

