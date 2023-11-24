Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2023: Why it is more common in men who live in urban areas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why prostate cancer is more common in men who live in urban areas

Prostate cancer, a prevalent concern in men's health, has been observed to exhibit a higher incidence among those residing in urban areas and it can be attributed to a combination of lifestyle factors.

City folks often experience a hectic lifestyle that can stress them out and acquire unhealthy behavioural options like smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. This can create conditions that might increase the risk of getting prostate cancer. The easy accessibility of processed and convenience foods may lead to diets high in saturated fats and low in essential nutrients. According to Dr Kaustubh Vaidya, Consultant-Urology, SRV Hospitals, Dombivli, this increases the risk of obesity, diabetes and other comorbidities culminating in an increase in the risk of prostate cancer. Encouraging a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can potentially reduce this risk.

How much you move around, or don't, is another big factor. City life can mean a lot of sitting—whether it's at a desk job or during a commute. Doing regular exercise has been shown to reduce the chances of getting prostate cancer. So, it's important to make physical activity a regular part of your daily routine.

Environmental factors unique to urban areas, such as air pollution and exposure to toxins, may also contribute to prostate cancer risk. These things can cause inflammation and stress in the body, which might make it more likely for cancer cells to develop.

To lower the risk of prostate cancer, it's important to take a proactive approach. This includes managing stress, maintaining a balanced diet, incorporating regular exercise into your routine, and minimizing exposure to environmental pollutants.

