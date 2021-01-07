Prevent Bird Flu with this Ayurvedic kadha (decoction), know how to make from Swami Ramdev

Many states in India have witnessed a sporadic increase in Avian Influenza (bird flu) cases lately. More than 25 thousand ducks, crows and migratory birds have died in states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. The news has started to trigger panic among the public. The people, still fear-struck with the Covid-19 infection, are afraid that the bird flu, which is also a viral disease, may turn into an epidemic.

Health experts have been advising people to take precautions rather than fear the viral disease. Doctors say that the risk of H5N1 virus causing bird flu is transmitted from human to human. This is possible only when one works closely with the infected species of birds. In humans, the bird flu virus enters through the eyes, nose and mouth.

According to Swami Ramdev, if you have to protect yourself from bird flu, then it is necessary for you to strengthen your immunity. For this, he suggests consuming the homemade Ayurvedic kadha or decoction along with performing Yogasanas daily.

Symptoms of bird flu

Problems in Breathing

Coughing alot

Phlegm formation and accumulation

Persisting headaches

Fever and body numbness

Body ache

Fatigue

Stomach ache

Ingredients- Ayurvedic decoction (kadha) for Bird Flu

8-10 basil leaves

A little stick of Giloy

A little black pepper

2-3 cloves

1 inch raw turmeric

1 inch ginger

How to make Ayurvedic decoction-

Put all these things in the Imamdasta and grind them well. After this, put all these things in one liter of water and boil it well. When 100 or 200 grams of water is left, filter it. After filtering, consume it slowly.

Yogasanas for Bird Flu

According to Swami Ramdev, yogasanas are the most effective way to keep the body healthy. He suggests doing Yogamudra asana, mandukasana, shashakasana, pawanmuktasana, uttanpadasana and others to protect yourself from extreme cold and build stronger immunity to prevent bird flu.

Pranayamas for bird flu