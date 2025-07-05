Pollution is making allergic rhinitis worse, know what expert says Know how air pollution is exacerbating allergic rhinitis symptoms. Expert insights reveal the link between pollutants and worsening respiratory health. Learn how to protect yourself.

Allergic rhinitis has become a growing health concern across India. With rising pollution levels altering the disease landscape, management is becoming difficult.

Strong link between pollution and allergic rhinitis

Dr Onkar Swami, Senior Vice President – Medical Services, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, recent studies have shown a strong connection between environmental pollutants and allergic reactions, with air pollution from vehicular emissions and industrial activities significantly exacerbating respiratory allergies like allergic rhinitis. The main pollutants—particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), ozone (O₃), and sulphur dioxide (SO₂)—are known to worsen respiratory diseases, including allergic rhinitis. In India, about 77% of people are exposed to PM2.5 levels higher than what the World Health Organisation recommends.

According to Urban areas are particularly affected, with Mumbai showing a 2.6% increase in toxic PM2.5 levels since 2019. Similarly, Hyderabad has witnessed a 20% rise in upper respiratory infection cases, with people exposed to PM2.5 and PM10 reporting the most severe rhinitis symptoms.

Indoor air is also a problem

Air inside homes and buildings can also trigger allergies. Indoor pollutants like mould, pet hair and skin flakes (dander), and harmful chemicals released from household products (called volatile organic compounds or VOCs) can trigger allergic reactions, especially in sensitive populations such as children and the elderly. In crowded cities, where people spend a lot of time indoors, poor indoor air quality can also increase the risk of allergies and breathing problems.

How does pollution worsen allergic rhinitis?

Polluted air enters the body through the nose and affects our breathing system. While the nose filters some particles, very small ones can slip through. Depending on their size, these particles can settle in different parts of the airways. For example:

PM10 particles (larger) tend to stay in the nose, throat, and windpipe.

PM2.5 particles (finer) can reach deeper into the lungs.

PM0.1 particles (ultrafine) can go all the way into the smallest air sacs in the lungs.

Because ultrafine particles (PM0.1) can go deep into the lungs and are harder for the body to clear out, they are considered more dangerous than larger particles. These particles can trigger allergic reactions like a runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, and itching. When PM2.5 combines with allergens like pollen or dust mites, symptoms can worsen. Pollution increases allergy risk by raising allergen levels, causing irritation and inflammation, weakening immunity, and making existing conditions worse.

Challenges in management

Managing allergic rhinitis in a polluted environment is increasingly difficult, as conventional medications may not fully control symptoms aggravated by pollution. Furthermore, reducing exposure to pollutants is also difficult in Indian cities.

Thus, rising air pollution in India is making allergic rhinitis more common and harder to control, especially among children, the elderly, and urban populations. Addressing this challenge requires a combination of medical management as well as societal and lifestyle changes to reduce exposure and improve quality of life for those affected.

