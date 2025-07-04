Pocket-sized sensor can detect toxic air threats, revolutionising pollution monitoring Know how a pocket-sized sensor is revolutionising air quality monitoring by detecting toxic pollutants in real time. This breakthrough technology offers a powerful, portable solution for tracking environmental threats and ensuring public safety.

A breakthrough in air quality monitoring has emerged with the development of a new, cost-effective sensor capable of detecting the toxic gas sulphur dioxide (SO₂) at alarmingly low concentrations. This small but powerful device could be a game changer in protecting public health from invisible air pollutants.

SO₂, a harmful gas commonly released by vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and burning of fossil fuels, poses significant risks to human health. Even brief exposure to the gas can cause respiratory problems, trigger asthma attacks, and contribute to long-term lung damage. Detecting SO₂ before it reaches dangerous levels has always been a challenge. Existing detection systems are often costly, power-hungry, or unable to spot the gas at concentrations low enough to prevent harm.

A team of scientists from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) in Bengaluru, India, has taken a significant step forward in solving this issue. The team, working under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has designed a groundbreaking sensor using a novel combination of two metal oxides—nickel oxide (NiO) and neodymium nickelate (NdNiO₃). These materials, when combined, create an efficient sensor that can detect SO₂ concentrations as low as 320 parts per billion (ppb), far surpassing the sensitivity of current commercial sensors.

The team, led by Dr S. Angappane, crafted a portable, pocket-sized prototype that integrates this new sensor for real-time monitoring of sulphur dioxide. The sensor operates with a simple threshold-based alert system, providing easy-to-understand visual indicators: green for safe levels, yellow for a warning, and red for dangerous concentrations. This intuitive colour-coded system allows anyone, regardless of scientific background, to quickly assess the air quality and take necessary precautions.

What sets this sensor apart is not only its high sensitivity but also its compact design, making it suitable for diverse applications in industrial areas, urban environments, and enclosed spaces, where constant air quality monitoring is essential. The device’s portability and ease of use make it an accessible solution to monitor SO₂ pollution continuously, ensuring better protection of public health and the environment.

This innovation is a prime example of how advances in material science can create practical solutions to real-world problems. With its low cost, high sensitivity, and user-friendly design, this new sensor represents a significant leap forward in air quality monitoring. It has the potential to become an invaluable tool for both environmental protection and safeguarding human health.

The sensor was designed by Vishnu G. Nath, with contributions from Dr Shalini Tomar, Nikhil N. Rao, Dr Muhammed Safeer Naduvil Kovilakath, Dr Neena S. John, Dr Satadeep Bhattacharjee, and Prof. Seung-Cheol Lee. The research has been published in the renowned scientific journal Small.

As pollution continues to be a major global concern, innovations like this one are critical in providing communities with the tools to safeguard their health and the environment.

