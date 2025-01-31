PCOD and Infertility: 4 best reatment options for women trying to conceive

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Treatment options for women trying to conceive.

PCOD is becoming an increasingly emerging issue for nearly every woman in the modern contemporary world. Through intake of modern lifestyle patterns, like dietary habits, regular consumption of junk foods, psychological stress, and disturbed sleep. All these changed lifestyles affect hormonal balance and cause ovulatory dysfunction in such patients, making conception a problem. About 75% of the female population suffering from PCOD has anovulatory infertility, where the egg is not released, which can cause long-term problems. However, it does not have any specific cure but can be dealt with proper treatment and medication.

Consequences of PCOD and Infertility

Abnormal hormone and dysregulation is the main cause of PCOD. Follicular cells are the main part from where the eggs for fertilization are released. When these follicular cells are irregularly controlled by hormones, no egg is produced, in turn causing ovulation and irregular periods. Another main reason is the release of excessive amounts of androgen, also known as the male hormones.

When a woman is suffering from PCOD, it makes her body insulin-resistant and may lead her to type II diabetes and fluctuation in sugar levels which can be very dangerous. Suffering from hypertension and endometrial cancer, that is, cancer cells developing on the lining of the uterus and also threatening heart disease, is much more likely with people suffering from PCOD.

Treatment for PCOD

When we spoke to Dr Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility, PRIME IVF, she said that one of the most common complications that PCOD can cause is infertility and difficulty in conceiving. With correct medical guidance and treatment, most women suffering from the condition can conceive. Given below are some treatments that can help conceive women suffering from PCOD

Improved lifestyle changes: PCOD generally is the cause of weight gain and obesity in females so working out regularly and weight loss can help a lot to someone who is looking to get pregnant. Besides, having a healthy diet can regulate insulin levels and reduce the production of androgens, in turn increasing the odds of pregnancy by the release of the egg

Treating hormonal imbalance: There are some hormones that one can take to control hormones within the body of the individual who is suffering from PCOD. There are externally administered hormones known as gonadotropins, which significantly help in the growth of follicles and help to conceive.

Surgery options: These surgical options are taken into consideration when other treatment methods do not work. In interventions carried out in the operating theatres, the gynaecologist performs a procedure known as Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling (LOD), where they drill the ovarian tissues using a thin needle accompanied by a laser to restore the normal ovulation cycle.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART): There are many aspects of ART and all of these are performed differently. ART is when eggs and sperm are introduced into the outer surroundings under proper conditions that produce embryos for help in the conception of pregnancy.

