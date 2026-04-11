What causes Parkinson’s disease and can it be prevented? Neurologist explains

New Delhi:

Parkinson’s disease is often spoken about in terms of visible symptoms. Tremors. Slowed movement. Stiffness. But by the time these signs show up, the process has usually been underway for years.

World Parkinson’s Day is observed annually on April 11. The day brings focus to a condition that is growing globally, yet still not fully understood by many.

To understand what is actually happening, India TV reached out to Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Unit Head, Clinical Lead for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders at Fortis Hospital, Noida. Her explanation focuses on what causes the condition and whether anything can really be done to prevent it.

Parkinson’s disease: Causes explained

At its core, Parkinson’s begins deep inside the brain.

“Parkinson’s disease is caused by the gradual degeneration of nerve cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra,” Dr Pandita explained.

“These nerve cells produce dopamine, which helps control movement, coordination, and balance. As dopamine levels decline, the brain’s ability to regulate movement becomes impaired,” she added.

Dr Pandita also pointed out that Parkinson’s does not have a single clear trigger.

“Parkinson’s is considered a multifactorial condition, meaning it arises from a combination of genetic and environmental factors,” she said.

Contributing factors include:

Genetic mutations in a small number of cases, especially with family history

Long-term exposure to toxins such as pesticides, air pollution, and industrial chemicals

Repeated head injuries

Factors like rural living and well-water consumption

Risk factors include:

Increasing age, especially above 60

Slightly higher likelihood in men compared to women

Parkinson’s disease: Symptoms to watch for

Symptoms do not always begin with obvious movement issues.

“As dopamine levels fall, symptoms like tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with walking or speaking begin to appear,” Dr Pandita said.

But early signs can be subtle.

“Non-motor symptoms such as sleep disturbances, loss of smell, anxiety, or constipation can appear years before movement-related issues begin,” she explained.

Common symptoms include:

Tremors and shaking

Muscle stiffness

Slowed movements

Difficulty with walking or balance

Speech changes

Sleep disturbances

Loss of smell

Anxiety and mood changes

Constipation

Can Parkinson’s disease be prevented?

“There is currently no definite way to stop Parkinson’s disease,” Dr Pandita said.

However, she noted that certain habits may help reduce risk or delay onset.

“Regular physical activity has been shown to have a protective effect on brain health,” she said.

“A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, may help combat oxidative stress,” Dr Pandita added.

She also advised limiting exposure to harmful chemicals and using protective measures where needed.

Parkinson’s disease: Awareness and early detection

Early detection can make a real difference in managing the condition.

“Recognising early non-motor symptoms and seeking timely medical advice can help in better management and quality of life,” Dr Pandita said.

While Parkinson’s cannot yet be fully prevented, awareness and informed choices remain key.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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