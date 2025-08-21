Beyond Ozempic face: What is Ozempic vulva and why women are worried “Ozempic vulva” is the latest side effect linked to the weight loss drug. Here’s what it means, why it happens, and what doctors want women to know.

Ozempic has been gaining a lot of attention for its ability to manage blood sugar levels and also help in weight loss. The drug has been used by celebrities and renowned personalities as it helps in drastic weight loss. However, the drug comes with its own side effects, from “Ozempic face” to “Ozempic hands” and now “Ozempic vulva”.

Also known as “Ozempic vagina”, some women in the US have been experiencing the condition. While it is not a medical condition, read on to know more about the lesser-known side effect of the popular weight loss drug.

What is “Ozempic vulva” or “Ozempic vagina”?

According to TOI, this refers to the changes in the genital area linked to rapid weight loss. While this is not an official medical term, it’s a nickname women have coined to describe certain changes in the genital area when they use GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro.

NY Post report said, Dr. Sherry Ross, an OB-GYN in Santa Monica, CA and author of “She-ology” and “She-ology, the She-quel,” told HealthCentral, “[The rapidity of] weight loss can cause visible skin sagging, laxity and wrinkles throughout the body,” adding, “All areas of the body can show visible skin changes in response to this significant weight loss,” she added, “including the lower belly, pubic mons, and inner and outer labia.”

While “Ozempic vulva” is a recent side effect, there have been previous cases of “Ozempic finger,” “Ozempic breasts,” “Ozempic face,” and “Ozempic butt.” These medications also cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, especially when starting the treatment.

