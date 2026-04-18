Oral cancer trends shifting, more women and non-smokers at risk, warns Pune-based oncologist

New Delhi:

Oral cancer has always been linked to smoking and alcohol consumption. However, there has been a recent change in this trend that is alarming.

An increasing number of oral cancers have been diagnosed in individuals who do not smoke, especially women. This development has made diagnosing the disease very challenging, as most people suffering from it do not belong to the typical risk group.

A shift doctors are noticing

In cities like Pune, oncologists say the trend is becoming more visible.

Dr Ram Patil, Oncosurgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune, notes that oral cancer is no longer limited to traditional risk groups. “We are seeing a noticeable increase in oral cancer cases among non-smokers, especially women. Many of these patients do not have the typical risk factors, which makes early detection even more challenging,” he says.

While tobacco and alcohol remain major contributors, other causes are now coming into focus.

What’s driving the rise

Experts point to a mix of factors behind this shift.

Bad mouth care, HPV infections, genetic factors, poor diet, and pollution are some causes that have been cited for the increasing number of incidences. In addition, chronic irritation from sharp or damaged teeth and ill-fitting dentures could be another possible cause.

Dr Jyoti Mehta, Consultant Radiation Oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, adds that lifestyle factors such as stress and dietary habits are also contributing. She notes that nearly a 20 per cent rise in such cases has been observed, with both men and women without a history of tobacco use now being diagnosed.

Early signs people often ignore

One of the biggest concerns is that oral cancer can develop quietly. “Oral cancer often develops silently, with early symptoms that can be easily overlooked,” says Dr Patil.

Such signs might be recurrent mouth ulcers, growths for no known reason, problems in swallowing, voice changes, or reddish-white spots inside the mouth. Most people usually neglect such symptoms until the cancer becomes very serious.

Why early detection matters

Doctors stress that timely diagnosis can make a significant difference. Dr Patil highlights that nearly 40 per cent of the cases they are now seeing are among non-smokers. “Out of 10 patients aged between 25 and 65 who come in with suspected oral cancer, about four are non-smokers. Among them, three are women,” he says.

When detected early, oral cancer is highly treatable, often with better recovery and fewer complications. Treatment involves surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy depending on the stage of the disease.

What you can do

Awareness and routine health practices are very important.

According to experts, frequent visits to the dentist’s office, maintaining high standards of oral hygiene, and observing any symptoms regardless of their insignificance are essential in lowering risks. Avoiding risk factors and seeking professional advice will be helpful.

The shifting nature of the disease indicates that risk does not necessarily arise from factors such as smoking anymore.

As physicians point out, vigilance in monitoring your oral health and acting promptly when symptoms appear can save you a lot of trouble.

Because small symptoms might mean much more than you think.

Also read: Heavy lifting, hernia, and cancer risk: What men need to know

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice