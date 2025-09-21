Stroke warning signs: Doctor explains why slurred speech need urgent care One-sided weakness or sudden slurred speech may be the first signs of a stroke. Doctors warn against waiting for symptoms to pass. Learn how to spot early stroke signs, why acting fast is crucial, and the treatments that save lives.

New Delhi:

When it comes to health, we all tend to brush off minor issues, hoping they’ll resolve on their own. But sometimes, what looks like a small problem is actually a big warning sign. One-sided weakness or sudden slurred speech is one such red flag you cannot afford to ignore.

We spoke to Dr Faisal Bari, Head of Emergency, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, who stressed that these early signs could be the first indicators of a stroke, a condition that is rapidly becoming one of India’s leading causes of death and disability.

Recognising stroke symptoms

A stroke can present in many different ways depending on the part of the brain affected. Some of the most common signs to look out for include:

Slurred or garbled speech

Inability to communicate or understand speech

Weakness or paralysis on one side of the body or face

Double or blurry vision

Abrupt dizziness or vertigo

Severe, sudden headaches

Confusion or agitation

Doctors recommend using the acronym BE FAST to identify stroke symptoms quickly:

B – Balance: sudden loss of balance

E – Eyes: sudden change or loss of vision

F – Face: drooping of facial muscles

A – Arms: weakness or numbness in the arms

S – Speech: slurred or difficult speech

T – Time: act fast and seek emergency help immediately

Why quick action matters

“Delay receiving treatment will only mean irreparable harm to the brain,” Dr Bari explains. “The sooner stroke signs are identified and treatment started, the more we can limit further damage and improve clinical outcomes.”

Immediate action can involve procedures such as mechanical thrombectomy, a life-saving technique that removes blood clots and restores blood flow to the brain. Advanced imaging, like CT and MRI scans in hyperacute stroke units, allows doctors to determine the exact cause and begin treatment without delay.

Road to recovery after a stroke

Treatment doesn’t end once the clot is removed or blood flow is restored. Rehabilitation is key:

Physical therapy helps regain movement and strength.

Speech therapy enables communication skills to return.

Occupational therapy allows patients to perform daily activities independently.

Emotional healing and strong family support also play a major role in recovery.

Slurred speech or sudden weakness on one side of the body is never “just stress” or something that will pass. They’re often the body’s way of signalling an urgent medical crisis. Acting quickly can mean the difference between full recovery, long-term disability, or even death.