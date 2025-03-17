One bowl of curd can help cure several diseases, know the best time to consume it Yes, curd is very beneficial in improving digestion, improving immunity and strengthening bones due to its probiotic elements and abundance of nutrients. But do you know the right time to eat it? Let us tell you.

Consumption of one bowl of curd is considered very beneficial for health. It helps to improve digestion and strengthen immunity and bones because of its probiotic elements and abundance of nutrients. But do you know the right time to eat it? If you consume curd in breakfast in the morning, then you will get many benefits from it. Eating curd for breakfast has been an age-old tradition. Let us tell you how it can affect your health if you are eating curd for breakfast in the morning.

Benefits of eating curd in the morning:

Yoghurt is rich in vitamin C: Eating yoghurt for breakfast is an immunity booster. This is because yogurt contains vitamin C which boosts your immune cells and can help protect you from many diseases. It can help protect against many diseases caused by bacteria and viruses. Apart from this, it is also helpful in preventing seasonal diseases like flu etc.

Helpful in balancing pH: The special thing about curd is that it contains lactobacillus bacteria which corrects the microbial balance. Due to the antioxidant and probiotic content in curd, it improves the microbial balance. It aids in digestion and is also helpful in balancing the pH of the body.

Yoghurt for high BP: Consumption of yoghurt is beneficial for high BP patients in many ways. Yogurt contains a good amount of magnesium which can help you in controlling BP. One special thing about it is that it cools the blood cells from the inside and helps in controlling BP. So, for all these reasons, you should consume yoghurt for breakfast. It can help keep you healthy from the inside and also prevent problems like UTI. Also, when you eat it in the morning, it restores calcium by combining it with vitamin D from the sun. So, try to include it in your breakfast every day.

