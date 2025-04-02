Norovirus outbreak sickens over 200 passengers on luxury cruise: Know its symptoms and prevention tips The outbreak of norovirus increases due to changing weather. Now, more than 200 people on a luxury cruise have been affected by this virus. This virus spreads very fast; therefore, all the infected people are being closely monitored. Know the causes, symptoms and prevention for norovirus.

Many types of viruses start spreading rapidly in changing weather. One such virus is norovirus, which spreads rapidly. Recently, more than 200 people were found infected with norovirus on a luxury cruise, including the crew members. All the people are being treated in New York, America. The Queen Mary 2 cruise ship was going from England to the Eastern Caribbean, currently, all the infected persons are being monitored. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, a large number of people in America fall prey to this virus.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a group of different viruses that cause severe vomiting and diarrhea. This is a very common disease, but it spreads very fast. Especially in America, it is considered to be at the top of food-borne diseases. The first case of norovirus was found in 1968 in a school named Norwalk in Ohio, America, due to which the virus was named as Norwalk virus. After the new strains of the virus came, it was named norovirus.

Symptoms and Causes of Norovirus

Nausea

Vomitting

Diarrhea

Stomach pain

Headache

Fever

Body pain

Symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and last for one to three days.

Are the symptoms of norovirus the same in children and young people?

The symptoms of norovirus are usually similar in children and young people. Young people may have more diarrhoea than children, and children may vomit more than young people.

Causes of Norovirus

This virus can infect people of any age. It can spread by coming in direct contact with an infected person, drinking contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces. A person infected with the virus may feel better within two to three days, but can still spread it for up to two weeks later. When this virus enters the body, it causes inflammation or irritation in the stomach and intestines. This is a condition called gastroenteritis, which gives rise to the symptoms of norovirus. This virus spreads especially through contaminated food. Apart from this, sometimes the risk of getting norovirus increases during travel on a ship or by eating seafood.

Prevention tips for norovirus

Norovirus is highly contagious, and there is no vaccine available yet to prevent it. But there are some things you can do to reduce its spread and risk factors. The following measures can be taken to avoid norovirus:

After using the toilet, clean your hands thoroughly with soap.

Take care of any sick person very carefully and maintain cleanliness.

Use gloves when caring for a sick person.

Take care when disposing of dirty items or items such as diapers and use plastic bags.

Wash your hands thoroughly before eating any food.

Eat food only after it is cooked properly. Do not eat half-cooked or raw food.

Travel only after you have completely recovered from the illness. Avoid going to public or crowded places.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

