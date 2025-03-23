World Tuberculosis Day 2025: Follow these precautions post TB treatment for healthy recovery Marking World Tuberculosis Day 2025, learn crucial precautions to take after TB treatment for a successful recovery. Know expert-recommended tips to prevent relapse and maintain overall health.

Tuberculosis is a very serious disease. If it is not treated on time, it can be fatal. According to the World Health Organisation, every year around 22 lakh people across the world are affected by TB, and more than 18 lakh people die. These figures clearly show that despite treatment, TB is still a dangerous disease even today. Most of its cases are found in India. Although the number of TB patients in India is decreasing every year, till now it has not been possible to move towards its complete elimination. Post-treatment of TB, patients feel that they have become healthy, which is their biggest mistake. Dr. Manav Manchanda, Director and Head of Respiratory, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Asian Hospital, shared insights on what kind of precautions TB patients should take even after treatment.

Follow these precautions post TB treatment

Keep getting your TB test done: Even after the TB treatment is over, make sure that you have taken the full course of medication as prescribed by the doctor. Incomplete treatment or skipping medication can increase the risk of TB again. Keep getting your TB test done every three months, even after the treatment. This prevents the possibility of TB infection. This is important for every patient. Improve your diet: Include green vegetables, fruits, and protein-rich foods in your diet so that the immune system remains strong. Regular exercise or yoga increases the body's immune system, which helps prevent infection. Avoid excessive fatigue. Proper sleep and rest are very important for the body's vitality. Use a mask: Maintain cleanliness around you. Avoid going to crowded or polluted places. Use a mask, especially if you are in an environment where the risk of infection is high. Avoid alcohol and smoking: Alcohol consumption and smoking should be avoided during and after treatment, as these habits can damage the liver and lungs, increasing the risk of TB reactivation. Stay positive: TB treatment can be mentally challenging. Stay positive, communicate with family and friends, and seek professional help if needed. Keep in regular contact with your doctor and follow their advice during and after treatment.

