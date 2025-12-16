Nitrofuran antibiotics in eggs: What FSSAI has ordered, health risks, and what consumers should know India’s food regulator FSSAI has asked states to test eggs for banned nitrofuran antibiotics. Here’s why the order matters, what risks experts flag, and what consumers can do right now.

New Delhi:

A new approach to regulating the safety of fresh food products has triggered a rapid response from India's largest regulatory agency. After reports suggested the use of banned antibacterials, India’s FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has ordered all states and union territories in India to begin testing for residual levels of prohibited substances in eggs as quickly as possible.

The response came after the discovery of traces of nitrofurans—a class of antibiotics, which are illegal for use on food-producing animals, among the many routine checks being conducted. Nitrofurans have been identified as harmful to human health; therefore, banning them in the poultry industry throughout India.

Concerns about egg quality were brought to light by an internet report, which sparked public discussion and regulatory investigation. Eggoz responded with a statement affirming the safety of its goods.

“As promised, the latest lab reports of Eggoz egg samples (Dec 25) are available, and we are sharing them openly for everyone’s reference at www.eggoz.com. At Eggoz, the safety and trust of our consumers mean everything to us. Thank you for your patience and for allowing us to clarify the facts. We will continue to uphold the highest standards across our farms and processes,” the egg distributors said in a statement on Facebook.

What FSSAI has ordered

In its latest directive, FSSAI has asked food safety officials across the country to:

Collect samples of both branded and unbranded eggs and send them to 10 laboratories for testing

Test them for banned antibiotics, including nitrofurans

Take strict action against producers or suppliers found violating safety norms

States have also been advised to strengthen surveillance at poultry farms and ensure that farmers are not using prohibited drugs to speed up growth or prevent disease.

What can consumers do?

While regulators work on strengthening checks, consumers are advised to:

Buy eggs from reliable and licensed sellers

Avoid visibly damaged or improperly stored eggs

Ensure eggs are thoroughly cooked before consumption

Cooking does reduce certain risks, but experts stress that prevention at the production level is the real solution.

ALSO READ: Nitrofuran traces in eggs? Expert urges caution as Eggoz controversy sparks health debate