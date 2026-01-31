Nipah virus outbreak in India: How it spreads, when symptoms appear, health risks and prevention Amid fresh Nipah virus cases in India, we walk you through what the virus is, how it spreads, when symptoms usually appear, the health risks involved, and the steps that help reduce transmission and protect others.

New Delhi:

Across parts of Asia, health authorities are quietly tightening screening protocols after fresh Nipah virus cases were confirmed in India. Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia have rolled out additional testing steps following two reported cases in West Bengal. The response reflects wider concern around a virus that, while rare, can be severe when it does appear.

Doctors tracking the situation say Nipah outbreaks are usually limited in size, but they still demand caution. The World Health Organization notes that the virus carries a high fatality rate, anywhere between 40 and 75 per cent, depending on how quickly cases are detected and managed. Person-to-person spread can happen, but it is not easy, which makes early identification and isolation especially important.

What is Nipah virus and how does it spread?

“Nipah virus is a disease that can pass from animals to humans,” Dr Dip Narayan Mukherjee told Health Shots. He explained that the virus is similar in severity to infections such as COVID-19 and Ebola and is primarily carried by fruit bats.

According to him, humans usually become infected by consuming fruit or fruit products that have been contaminated. “The primary route of infection is the consumption of fruit or fruit products, such as raw date palm juice, that contain urine or saliva from sick fruit bats,” he said.

Dr Mukherjee added that the virus can also spread between people who are in close contact. It may infect animals such as pigs, dogs, cats, sheep and horses as well.

How long does Nipah virus take to show symptoms?

One of the most difficult aspects of Nipah virus is how long it can take for symptoms to appear. “Its incubation period usually lasts 5 to 14 days,” Dr Dip Narayan Mukherjee said, adding that “in some cases, symptoms may take up to 45 days to appear.”

He warned that during this period, people may feel healthy and continue their normal routines. “The lack of early warning signs makes it hard to identify infected individuals solely based on symptoms,” he said, increasing the risk of unnoticed transmission.

What are the early symptoms of Nipah virus?

Early signs of infection include fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat and fatigue. Dr Mukherjee explained that these symptoms are often mistaken for common viral illnesses. “When someone has flu-like symptoms, they might mistake these signs for a common cold,” he added.

This misunderstanding can delay medical care and isolation, allowing the virus to spread further.

What long-term health problems can Nipah virus cause?

Dr Mukherjee cautioned that Nipah can lead to serious complications. Around 25 per cent of patients may develop brain-related issues, which can cause confusion, behavioural changes, seizures and even coma due to encephalitis. Respiratory distress may also occur, increasing the risk of infecting others.

He warned against assuming recovery is complete too early. “There have been cases where neurological problems surfaced weeks or months later,” he said, highlighting the need for long-term monitoring.

How can the spread of Nipah virus be prevented?

There is no specific antiviral treatment for Nipah virus. Dr Mukherjee stressed the importance of recognising symptoms early and following strict infection control measures. Prompt reporting of symptoms within 14 days of possible exposure, isolation when unwell, and supportive medical care remain the most effective ways to control outbreaks and reduce loss of life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

