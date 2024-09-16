Night Sweats to Recurrent Fever: Early signs of blood cancer one must know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Early signs of blood cancer one must know.

Blood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, relate to malfunction in the production and functioning of blood cells. Blood cancers are no longer a rare condition as the cases are increasing day by day. The rise in cases not only concerns the local areas but extends to be a global concern. According to the Globocan 2022 report, it is calculated that over 70,000 Indians died of blood cancer in the year drawing much attention to the health issue needing urgent resolution. This alarmingly shocking figure underlined the critical importance of early detection and being aware of the potential symptoms. Though blood cancers can affect anyone, being watchful about these signs mentioned by Dr Mohit Saxena - consultant and HOD, Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, may bring in earlier diagnosis with better outcomes.

Here are some symptoms one should be watching for:

Unexplained Fatigue: This is usually one of the first signs of cancer of the blood, where tiredness does not improve even after rest.

Recurring infections: If you are getting colds, flu, or infections more than usual, that may reflect a weak immune system.

Easy bruising or bleeding: If you find bruises often appear for no reason, or cuts bleed for longer than they should, you may have a problem with blood cell production.

Bone or joint pain: Most especially in cases of leukaemia, abnormal cells trickling into the bone marrow can result in bone or joint pain.

Swollen lymph nodes: In some respects, this may be a sign of lymphoma, which is a painless swelling in the neck, armpits, or groin.

Unexplained weight loss may signify a warning to a few cancers, including blood cancers.

Night sweats: Profuse perspiration while sleeping, often called "drenching" sweats, occurs in some lymphomas.

Abdominal discomfort: Symptoms of fullness or discomfort in the upper left abdomen can be symptoms of spleen enlargement, common in some blood cancers.

Persistent or recurrent fever

Red-coloured rashes and itchy skin

Breathless on exertion and paleness

Peripheral smear should always be done along with CBC in all patients with fever or any other above-mentioned symptoms.

These symptoms can also be caused by many conditions, most of which are less serious. But when symptoms appear and continue to worsen, or a person has more than one symptom, seeking medical help is recommended.

Regular check-ups, blood tests, and a healthy lifestyle will go a long way in preventing the disease. However, responsibility cannot stop at personal vigilance. Awareness campaigns, research initiatives, and healthcare access for one and all must be a priority for the entire society.

ALSO READ: Avoid THESE 5 bad lifestyle habits that can cause cancer at a later stage