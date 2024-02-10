National Deworming Day 2024: Symptoms, causes, prevention tips and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Deworming Day 2024: Symptoms, causes and more

National Deworming Day (NDD) is an annual campaign held in India to administer deworming medication to school-aged children (6-19 years old). This year, NDD will be observed on February 10th, 2024, aiming to reach over 800 million children across the country. Worm infections are a significant public health concern in India, affecting millions of children and hindering their physical and cognitive development. Let's delve deeper into the hows and whys of this crucial public health initiative.

National Deworming Day 2024: Symptoms and Causes

Several types of worms can infect children in India, including roundworm, hookworm, whipworm, and soil-transmitted helminths (STHs). These infections often go unnoticed, but common symptoms can include:

Abdominal pain and bloating

Diarrhea or constipation

Nutritional deficiencies

Anemia

Fatigue and weakness

Impaired cognitive development in children

Worm infections are primarily caused by contact with contaminated soil, poor hygiene practices, and inadequate sanitation facilities. Children playing in the soil, walking barefoot, and consuming unclean food or water are particularly vulnerable.

National Deworming Day 2024: Prevention tips

Simple measures can significantly reduce the risk of worm infections in children. These include:

Regular deworming: As per NDD guidelines, children aged 6-19 years should receive deworming medication twice a year.

Maintaining good hygiene: Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the toilet, before eating, and after playing outside is crucial.

Wearing shoes: Encourage children to wear shoes outdoors to prevent contact with contaminated soil.

Safe drinking water: Access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation facilities are essential for preventing worm infections.

Proper food handling: Washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly and avoiding street food can help minimise the risk of ingesting worm eggs.

National Deworming Day 2024: Significance

NDD plays a vital role in protecting children from worm infections and their associated health complications. By ensuring mass administration of deworming medication, the campaign aims to: