Myths vs Facts: Know what is true and false about obesity from expert

Obesity is an increasing global health problem, a complex medical condition of a person’s body having excess fat. It is something beyond physical looks. Health complications that result from obesity develop due to this medical condition. This indulges multiple medical situations that include high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and liver disease. According to Manjula Sridhar, Nutritionist at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, obesity affects people globally without resolving the confusion about their condition with its misleading myths and unwanted outcomes. Here are a few important myths about obesity.

Myth: Eating unhealthy foods and not controlling eating methods develops obesity.

People usually connect obesity to eating fast food, together with sugary drinks, as unhealthy behavior. Every person with eating habits experiences the effects of obesity from the regular consumption of balanced foods and unhealthy foods. People eating extra foods regardless of diet composition will develop obesity. The key to weight management includes regulating food portions.

Myth: Weight loss surgery stands as the only treatment approach for severe obesity cases.

The effective treatment of severe obesity through gastric bypass weight loss surgery exists, but it's not the only solution. Most dietitians warn their clients against treating weight loss surgery as a simple solution. People who want to maintain their weight should implement permanent changes in their lifestyle that involve both food choices and exercise. Inculcating a proper balanced diet, with equal portions of all proteins, carbs, and fats, helps in weight loss as well as other underlying health issues.

Myth: All health issues will be solved if people reduce their weight.

Weight reduction helps with multiple medical conditions but cannot help with every medical problem. Weight-related health problems help to reduce the risk of only a few medical issues, such as heart disease, decrease the symptoms of diabetes, blood pressure levels, and several joint pains. But all the health problems are not just associated with weight and need special treatments. The effectiveness of weight loss varies between individuals when treating various medical conditions because some illnesses need specialist medical attention. Weight loss value for health improvement stands strong but remains insufficient, as a treatment solution for each medical condition is necessary.

Myth: Weight management proves to be difficult since obesity persists within the family.

Having a genetic history of obesity will not predict that people will tend to become obese. The risk of becoming obese can be reduced through early prevention methods combined with a positive lifestyle. Weight management depends heavily on your environment, which includes consuming nutritious food and having routine physical exercise. The way your body stores fat is slightly altered by genetics, so your weight depends on the choices you make in terms of nutrition, exercise, sleep quality, and your ability to manage stress. Your actions shape your health.

Genetics affects the chances of becoming obese, but it will not automatically determine your weight. Analysing obesity requires going beyond basic solutions. According to dietitians, weight management requires a whole-person approach that combines proper nutrition along with a physical exercise routine, eight hours of sleep, and stress reduction strategies. Good habits combined with healthcare practices will help all the individuals stay at low risk and lead to better health.

