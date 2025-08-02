Mumbai witnesses 500% spike in dengue, chikungunya cases in July, check symptoms and preventive measures The latest report from BMC shows that there has been a significant rise in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases between January and July 2025. While cases of malaria was the highest, it was followed by dengue and chikungunya. Read on to know the symptoms and preventive measures.

New Delhi:

Mumbai witnesses a surge in vector-borne disease with spike in malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases. According to the latest report of BMC, that was released on Friday, there has been a significant rise in cases between January and July 2025. While cases of malaria was the highest, it was followed by dengue and chikungunya.

A report in TOI states that comparing the numbers in July to June, malaria cases increased to 1294 from 884, which is a 46.38% increase, dengue saw more than 500% increase from 105 to 708 cases and chikungunya from 21 to 129, an increase of over 500%.

The BMC report said, "The early onset of monsoon in May this year created a favourable environment for vector-borne diseases, leading to a noticeable rise in cases of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and hepatitis. In contrast, a decline was noted in leptospirosis and gastroenteritis cases."

What is dengue and what are its symptoms?

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands and rash.

Signs of severe dengue are severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, being very thirsty, pale and cold skin and feeling weak.

What is chikungunya and what are its symptoms?

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus. The symptoms of chikungunya can be similar to that of dengue, which include headache, muscle pain, swelling in the joints, rash, fatigue and nausea.

Preventive measures for dengue, malaria, chikungunya

It is important to keep yourself protected from these illnesses. Here are some ways to protect yourself.

Avoid mosquito bites: Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin and clothing to reduce risk of mosquito bites.

Wear fully-covered clothes: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed shoes, especially when outdoors. Light-coloured clothes are better as they attract fewer mosquitoes.

Use mosquito nets and screens: Sleep under mosquito nets and install mesh screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Remove standing water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Therefore, always empty and clean containers like flowerpots, buckets, birdbaths, and coolers to prevent breeding.

Keep surroundings clean: Dispose garbage properly and avoid accumlation of water in and around your home. Also, make sure to clean drains and gutters regularly.

