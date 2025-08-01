World Lung Cancer Day 2025: Tests that can help check the functioning of lungs Lung function tests play a major role in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pulmonary fibrosis. Read on as doctors share tests you can undertake to check the functioning of lungs.

New Delhi:

Breathing is an activity that you don't think about, until it becomes hard. With increasing pollution, smoking and rising lung cancer cases in India, it’s time we paid more attention to our lungs.

Lung function tests play a major role in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pulmonary fibrosis. These tests help evaluate how well the lungs are able to function by measuring such parameters as airflow, lung volume, and gas exchange.

Read on as Dr. Shivani Sharma, Lab Director and Vice President at Pathology Services, CORE Diagnostics and Dr. Sharad Joshi, Director-Pulmonology at Max Hospital, Vaishali share the tests you can undertake that can help check the functioning of lungs.

Spirometry

This is the basic breath test and the most common lung function test. It is used to measure the amount of air you can breathe in and out, and how fast you can breathe out. You take a deep breath and blow hard into a machine. It can help diagnose asthma, COPD, and other breathing problems.

Peak Flow Test

This is a quick breathing check, is the determination of the peak rate at which air is able to be blown out from the lungs. You blow into a small handheld device. It shows how fast you can push air out of your lungs. It is a test commonly used by asthma patients to monitor their lung function at home. It can detect the beginning of asthma attacks or worsening of symptoms.

Lung Volume Tests

Lung volume tests the volume of the lungs to contain air, including residual volume (air remaining in the lungs after exhaling as much as possible). This test is done using a glass cabin where you breathe in and out, or by breathing in special gases. The test results help diagnose restrictive lung diseases, i.e., expansion of the lung is limited, e.g., pulmonary fibrosis.

Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Test

An ABG test samples blood that has been tested for oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, and the pH of the blood. It is helpful in assessing how effectively the lungs are gas exchanging and regulating the carbon dioxide and oxygen levels. It is widely used in critical care cases where patients have severe lung disease or compromised respiration.

Diffusion Capacity (DLCO) Test

The Diffusion Capacity of the Lung for Carbon Monoxide (DLCO) test is a measure of the efficiency with which the lungs can transfer oxygen from the air into the blood. For this test, you measure a small amount of harmless gas. The machine checks how well your lungs pass oxygen into your blood. This helps detect hidden damage in lung tissues or blood vessels and is helpful in diseases like pulmonary fibrosis or emphysema.

Six-Minute Walk Test

Can You Walk and Breathe? You walk for six minutes while your oxygen level and heart rate are checked. This shows how strong your lungs are during activity. It is a simple but powerful test.

Impulse Oscillometry

You breathe normally into a machine that uses sound waves. It is great for children or elderly who can’t blow hard. It helps detect asthma and airway problems early.

Imaging Tests – X-ray and CT Scan

For these tests, pictures of your lungs are taken. It can show infections, tumours, lung cancer or scarring. This is usually used with breathing tests for a full picture.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

