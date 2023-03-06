Multiple personality disorder explained: Know causes, symptoms and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Multiple personality disorder explained: causes, symptoms and more

Multiple Personality Disorder, also known as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), has been explored in several movies and television series over the years, but in psychiatry, it remains a controversial diagnosis. DID is a condition where an individual's identity can split into two or more personalities. People with DID are controlled by multiple personalities, which they seem to be unaware of at different points in time.

Psychiatrists have described dissociation as a disconnection between a person's thoughts, memories, feelings, actions, or sense of who they are. DID is characterized by the presence of two or more personality states or an experience of possession along with recurrent episodes of amnesia.

When one identity is in control, a person is usually unable to remember events that occurred when other personalities were in charge.

The roots of DID often stem from childhood issues, trauma, or abuse, doctors say.Dissociative personality disorder is commonly associated with severe childhood trauma and abuse, which can be physical, emotional, or sexual in nature. During a traumatic experience, dissociation allows a person to tolerate what would otherwise be too difficult to bear, such as dissociating from the memory and feelings of a traumatic and overwhelming event.

Psychiatrists explain that people with dissociative identity disorder may feel that they have suddenly become observers of their own speech and actions, or their bodies may feel different. People with DID may have other psychological issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, depressive and anxiety disorder, substance abuse issues.

According to the psychiatrists, the treatment of DID involves psychotherapy to help individuals gain control over their dissociative symptoms and processes. The therapy assists the person to integrate the elements of identity. While there are no medications to directly treat the symptoms of dissociative identity disorder, medication may be helpful in treating related conditions or symptoms.

