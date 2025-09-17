Migraine relief: 7 food, light changes that can prevent attacks at work Making small adjustments can help in managing symptoms and preventing migraine attacks. These preventive steps not only ease discomfort but also boost energy, concentration, and work efficiency. Here are some food and light changes you can make to prevent migraine attacks at work.

Migraines at work can be bad since it affects your focus, productivity, and overall well-being. One might suffer from sudden migraine attacks that can be triggered by long hours under harsh office lighting, irregular eating habits, dehydration, or processed foods.

Avoiding work stress completely is unrealistic; hence, making small adjustments can help in managing symptoms and preventing frequent flare-ups. These preventive steps not only ease discomfort but also boost energy, concentration, and work efficiency. Here are some food and light changes you can make to prevent migraine attacks at work.

Tips to prevent migraine attacks at work

Avoid Skipping Meals

Irregular eating patterns can cause blood sugar fluctuations, which can lead to headaches. Eating balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats helps maintain stable energy levels and reduces the risk of migraine attacks.

Limit Caffeine and Processed Foods

While small amounts of caffeine can give you relief, excess consumption or withdrawal can trigger migraines. Similarly, processed foods containing additives like MSG, nitrates, or artificial sweeteners should be avoided as they are common triggers for migraine.

Choose Magnesium-Rich Foods

Magnesium deficiency is linked to increased migraine attacks. Include nuts, seeds, spinach, avocados, and whole grains in your office meals or snacks to naturally reduce risk.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is one of the most common causes of migraine. Keep a water bottle at your desk and sip regularly. Herbal teas or coconut water are also good options to stay hydrated.

Switch to Adjustable, Indirect Lighting

Harsh fluorescent lighting and screen glare often cause migraines. Choose natural light when possible, or use desk lamps with warm LED bulbs. Positioning your screen to reduce glare can also be beneficial.

Use Anti-Glare Screens

Excessive screen time is unavoidable at work, but you can reduce eye strain by adjusting the brightness of your monitor to match your room’s lighting. An anti-glare screen protector and blue-light–filtering glasses can be beneficial.

Take Short Breaks from Screens

Staring at a screen for hours can strain the eyes and worsen migraine symptoms. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This helps relax eye muscles and reduce tension, thereby preventing migraines.

