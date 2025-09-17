Lung cancer symptoms: 5 signs of the fatal condition, other than persistent cough One of the earliest symptoms of lung cancer is a persistent cough. However, that is not the only sign. There are several other warning signs that should not be ignored. Here are some of the signs of lung cancer, other than a persistent cough.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths across the world and accounted for 2.2 million new cases and 1.8 million deaths in 2020. According to reports, lung cancer accounts for approximately 6% of all cancer cases in India. One of the earliest symptoms of lung cancer is a persistent cough.

However, that is not the only sign. There are several other warning signs that should not be ignored. Spotting these early signs can improve the chances of timely diagnosis and treatment. Here are some of the signs of lung cancer, other than a persistent cough.

Signs of Lung Cancer

Shortness of Breath: If everyday activities such as climbing stairs make you breathless, it could be a sign that lung function is compromised by a tumour that is blocking airways or fluid buildup around the lungs. Chest Pain or Discomfort: Unexplained chest pain that worsens with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing may point to lung cancer. This pain can occur due to tumour pressure on the chest walls or nerves. Unexplained Weight Loss: Sudden weight loss without diet or exercise changes is a sign of a problem. Cancer cells often alter metabolism and energy use, which causes noticeable loss of weight and muscle mass. Hoarseness or Voice Changes: A tumour pressing on the nerves controlling the vocal cords can cause hoarseness or a raspy voice. If voice changes last more than two weeks, you should seek medical advice. Coughing Up Blood (Hemoptysis): Even small amounts of blood in phlegm should be taken seriously. This can result from tumours irritating blood vessels in the lungs.

