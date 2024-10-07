Marburg virus killed over 12 in Rwanda: Know symptoms, causes and more about the world's deadliest virus

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Marburg virus killed over 12 in Rwanda.

A dangerous virus recently caused yet another outbreak in the world, the Marburg virus has killed more than 12 people in Rwanda, proving a real-life example of how unforgivingly devastating this highly infectious disease could be.

The Marburg virus was first identified in 1967 by a laboratory worker in Marburg, Germany. It is in the same family as the Ebola virus. It is viral hemorrhagic fever, which causes lethal bleeding and failure in the organs. The virus has gained its name from where it was first found - the city of Ebola; scientists also believe it is originally from African fruit bats. Since these bats are protected carriers of the virus without any symptoms, they are natural hosts and carriers of this disease.

What is the Marburg virus?

The Marburg virus is mainly 'zoonotic' obtained from animals, and it can also be passed onto human beings from the infected fruit bats or by direct contact with the infected body fluids of an infected person. This takes place mainly during the burial process when mourners enter into contact with the body of the deceased person. It can also be transmitted by close contact with infected objects such as needles or other medical equipment.

What are the symptoms of the Marburg virus?

The symptoms of Marburg virus infection are similar to those of Ebola but could manifest anywhere between 2 and 21 days after exposure to the virus. Initially, it could present symptoms such as the flu, fever, headache, and muscular pain. Then, it could present more with painful symptoms in the abdomen, diarrhoea, vomiting, and bleeding in some parts of the body. Clinically, some patients may also be experiencing neurological manifestations in the form of confusion and seizures.

Treatments for Marburg virus

Unfortunately, no specific treatment or cure is known for the Marburg virus infection. The support care mainstay for treatment includes maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance and treatment of any infections occurring. However, for the infection to be at an earlier stage of detection and prompt supportive care, the chances of survival are significantly higher. The mortality rate of this infection is relatively high, having averaged 50% in previous outbreaks.

Prevention tips for Marburg virus

In this regard, prevention is the best method in the control of the spread of Marburg virus. The best prevention is always to avoid contact with the virus or anything contaminated with it. This means no visitation of areas or communities where an outbreak has occurred, good hand-washing practices, and aversion to wild animals, especially bats, which cause all this trouble. Additional precautions for those in the health sector include even more stringent requirements because they have to handle these infected people, further preventing the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the world has witnessed the outbreak of the Marburg virus. Since its discovery in the 1960s, several such outbreaks have been reported in various parts of Africa.

ALSO READ: What is Parkinson's? Know causes, symptoms and treatment for age-related degenerative brain disease