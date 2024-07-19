Malaria to Chikungunya: 7 types of monsoon fevers, know prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Types of monsoon fevers and prevention tips.

Monsoon fevers, also known as monsoon season illnesses, are a common occurrence in many tropical and subtropical regions around the world. These fevers are caused by various viral, bacterial, and fungal infections that thrive in the warm and humid weather conditions during the monsoon season.

Monsoon-related fevers may be transmitted via contaminated food, water, or vector-borne such as mosquito-borne, or house fly-borne. Some of the common ones are as follows:

Malaria

According to Dr Niranjan Patil, Associate Vice President (AVP), Scientific Business head- Infectious diseases, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Mumbai, dengue is diagnosed clinically by symptoms of fever with chills, whereas in the laboratory it is diagnosed by peripheral blood smears for malaria parasite and by rapid malarial antigen test.

Prevention: Use mosquito repellents, long-sleeved clothes that cover arms and legs, bed nets, and window net screens.

Mosquito control: Avoid water that gets stagnant to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Use of approved insecticide sprays to control mosquitoes.

Chemoprophylaxis: For travellers visiting high-risk areas, preventive medicines are recommended.

Dengue

It may range from asymptomatic to fever, rash, and pain behind the eyes, and in severe cases may lead to bleeding and organ failure. Dengue is diagnosed by Dengue NS1 antigen test, Dengue IgM antibody, Dengue IgG antibody, Dengue PCR Complete blood count, and low platelet count.

Prevention: Use mosquito repellents, long-sleeved clothes that cover arms and legs, bed nets, and window net screens.

Mosquito control: Emptying clean water collection such as old tyres, flowerpots, construction sites, and long-stored water in tanks to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in clean water. Use of approved insecticide sprays to control mosquitoes.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya presents as a fever with joint pain. The tests used are the Chikungunya IgM antibody test & Chikungunya RNA PCR.

Prevention: Use mosquito repellents, long-sleeved clothes that cover arms and legs, bed nets, and window net screens.

Zika Virus

Zika virus PCR from serum and urine, Zika virus IgM antibody testing.

Prevention: Use mosquito repellents, long-sleeved clothes that cover arms and legs, bed nets, and window net screens.

Leptospirosis

Mostly asymptomatic and usual symptoms are fever with chills with or without rash, jaundice, and eye redness. Diagnosis is by Leptospira IgM antibody test, Leptospira PCR.

Prevention: Avoid walking in water-logged areas or flooded water especially if there are cuts or bruises to the legs and feet. Rodent control around houses & workplaces. Doxycycline capsules may be used for preventing Leptospirosis.

Typhoid fever

Fever with abdominal discomfort, coated tongue, malaise, and anorexia. Tests performed are CBC, Blood culture, Typhidot IgM, Widal test, and Salmonella PCR.

Prevention: Avoid uncooked food or unhygienic street food and drinks and drink filtered water.

Cholera

Loose motions with liquid watery stools and dehydration. The test used is stool culture.

Prevention: Avoid uncooked food or unhygienic street food and drinks and drink filtered water.

Seeking timely medical help is crucial in treating and preventing complications from monsoon fevers.

