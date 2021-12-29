Make your eye health a priority in 2022 and ahead

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Make your eye health a priority in 2022

As we wave goodbye to the year 2021, let’s leap into 2022 with positive vibrations for a healthy year ahead. The New Year is a time to start fresh and renew our commitment to health, happiness, and success. It’s important to include eye health and safety in these resolutions. Making even the smallest changes can have a big impact on your eye health. Make sure that you are keeping your eye health a priority in the coming year and ahead.

Deepshikha Sharma, CEO of Sharp Sight Eye hospitals claimed that a survey in 2020, stated "there were an estimated 270 million people with vision loss." Blindness is an important cause and the effect of poverty. To ensure that no one needlessly goes blind, we ought to make eye health a priority. Globally, at least one billion people have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. There is a demand for eye health services, we need to ensure that there is quality and affordable access to eye health services.

To make eye health a priority, we need to make some necessary changes, these include, distancing between the eyes and the screen, Adjusting screen brightness, regular eye checks and eating healthy food.

In most rural communities, eye health is limited to cataract screening with limited or no attention given to other eye ailments. Making primary eye care available to rural and remote areas will significantly improve eye health of these communities. On must regularly get their eye check to detect if there is an eye number and need for glasses. Wearing the correct prescription glasses helps in preventing eye strain. Taking healthy diet, staying hydrate and getting proper rest are a must to ensure overall good health including eye health.