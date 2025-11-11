Liver cancer myths busted: It’s not just a drinker’s disease anymore Liver cancer isn’t just caused by alcohol. Dr Ninad Katdare explains how modern lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes are driving a silent epidemic of fatty liver and cancer among non-drinkers in India.

New Delhi:

For decades, liver cancer carried a certain stigma, one tied almost exclusively to alcohol abuse. But doctors are now warning that this assumption is dangerously outdated. A growing number of patients being diagnosed today hardly drink at all.

Dr Ninad Katdare, Consultant – Surgical Oncology at HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Mumbai, explains, “We’re seeing liver cancer in people who don’t fit the old profile; they’re non-drinkers, young professionals, even fitness-conscious individuals. The shift has everything to do with modern lifestyle diseases.”

Liver cancer myths busted by the expert

Myth 1: Liver cancer only affects heavy drinkers

Fact: Alcohol is no longer the main culprit. The most common cause today is Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) — formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This condition arises from excess fat deposits in the liver, usually due to obesity, diabetes, or sedentary living.

According to the Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver (INASL), nearly one in three urban Indians shows fatty liver changes on ultrasound. Even mild fat accumulation can progress quietly into inflammation, fibrosis, and eventually cancer.

Myth 2: If I don’t drink, I’m safe

Fact: Giving alcohol a miss doesn't make your liver invincible. Fatty liver disease often develops in people with poor metabolic health-those who eat calorie-dense food, sit for long hours, and rarely exercise. The danger lies in its silence: early liver disease has no clear symptoms until it's advanced.

Physicians recommend regular tests of liver function and ultrasound scans for people with diabetes, obesity, or metabolic syndrome, even in those who do not drink alcohol.

Myth 3: Liver cancer shows clear warning signs

Fact: Most patients don’t realise anything is wrong until the disease is serious. Symptoms such as chronic fatigue, discomfort in the right upper abdomen, sudden weight loss, or yellowing of the eyes, known as jaundice, may only show up in the later stages. That’s why awareness and preventive testing are key.

Myth 4: Liver cancer can’t be prevented.

Fact: It absolutely can. Prevention starts with metabolic control, maintaining a healthy body weight, exercising regularly (at least 150 minutes a week), cutting back on sugar and refined carbs, managing diabetes, and staying vaccinated against hepatitis B.

Dr Katdare adds, “The liver has an incredible capacity to heal. Even fatty liver can reverse with the right changes — but it takes awareness and consistency.”

The myth that only alcoholics develop liver cancer isn’t just wrong, it’s dangerous. It keeps people from recognising the real risks lurking in everyday habits. Liver cancer today is as much about lifestyle as it is about liver damage. Awareness, early checks, and small daily changes remain your strongest shield.

