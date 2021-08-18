Know about 'Psoriasis' treatment in Ayurveda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Psoriasis

The Psoriasis prevalence around the world can be estimated between 1.5 percent to 2 percent. Plaque Psoriasis is the most common type in the world. It is a long-term ailment that can be difficult to treat, so Ayurvedic medicine is your best alternative to help alleviate your Psoriasis symptoms naturally. It is caused by unbalanced vata and kapha doshas, according to Ayurveda. Toxins, stress, and eating too much of particular foods like yoghurt, seafood, and salty cuisine are also to blame. The two most common methods of testing for Psoriasis are the Grattage Test and Auspitz test.

These testing methods are employed, to focus on a sustainable treatment rather than a temporary relief. One very important factor for utilising Ayurvedic treatment is that skin is a very sensitive part of the body, hence natural healing works the best.

An Ayurveda practitioner will build a treatment plan based on the patient's symptoms and lifestyle. Dietary adjustments, herbs, massage, body oils, enemas or laxatives, controlled vomiting, and blood cleansing with herbs or bloodletting, which includes draining blood from your body, are all possible treatments. Drinking plenty of water and eating green, leafy vegetables are believed to help with psoriasis in Ayurveda. Alcohol, red meat, spicy foods, junk food, and acidic foods are all foods to avoid.

Some of the herbs that help in psoriasis treatment are:

Turmeric: Turmeric has been shown in numerous studies to reduce inflammation and to have antioxidant qualities, which means it protects cells. Turmeric can be consumed in the form of food, such as curries, or taken as a supplement.

Andira Araroba: The Andira Araroba tree is used to make this botanical powder. A paste is prepared out of the powder and vinegar or lemon juice, which is applied to psoriasis spots.

Olive Oil: It can be directly applied to psoriasis patches or mixed into a bath to relieve dryness and inflammation.

Milk thistle: This plant relieves psoriasis symptoms by improving the liver and immune system's function.

Cayenne Pepper: Capsaicin, a chemical found in chilli peppers, is also used in Ayurvedic treatment. Capsaicin, when applied to the skin as a cream, inhibits pain-inducing nerve endings. It also helps with psoriasis inflammation, scaling, and redness. If you use a capsaicin product, be aware that it may induce a burning sensation on skin.

Aloe Vera: This plant's gel is used to treat plaques; it helps to minimise itching and scaling.

(Inputs Provided by- Mr. Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure)

(Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)