Kidney stones: Causes, symptoms, treatment and complications explained by expert Kidney stones are painful but treatable. Here’s what an expert says about their causes, symptoms, complications, treatment and simple ways to prevent them.

New Delhi:

Kidney stones are a common occurrence in a large number of people, but they can be painful. If not treated on time, they can lead to serious complications. Here, the expert helps you to understand the causes, symptoms, and complications of kidney stones.

According to Dr Anil Bradoo, Consultant Urologist, Zen Annexe, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, kidney stones are hard, pebble-like substances that tend to form in the kidneys. Did you know? These stones are made up of minerals and salts like calcium, oxalate, or uric acid. While small stones may pass unnoticed, larger ones can lead to excruciating pain and serious health problems if not managed on time. Timely intervention is key to managing kidney stones and getting rid of the notorious pain.

Causes of kidney stones

Dehydration or low water intake

High intake of salt, sugar, or animal protein

Obesity

Family history of kidney stones

Certain medical conditions, like urinary infections or gout, can be the causes of kidney stones that you should be aware of.

Symptoms of kidney stones you shouldn’t ignore

Sharp pain in the back or side

Pain that spreads to the lower abdomen or groin

Pain while urinating

Urine that is pink, red, or cloudy

Frequent urge to urinate

Nausea or vomiting

Don’t ignore these symptoms, and report to the doctor for prompt diagnosis and management.

Complications of kidney stones if untreated

While many kidney stones are treatable, ignoring them can lead to serious issues. The following are the complications associated with unmanaged kidney stones.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Stones can block urine flow, inviting a urinary tract infection. You can experience symptoms such as a burning sensation during urination, foul-smelling urine, frequent urination, lower belly pain, and blood in the urine.

Stones can block urine flow, inviting a urinary tract infection. You can experience symptoms such as a burning sensation during urination, foul-smelling urine, frequent urination, lower belly pain, and blood in the urine. Hydronephrosis: This means a blockage that may cause swelling in the kidney due to trapped urine. Furthermore, it can also lead to blood in the urine and nausea and vomiting.

This means a blockage that may cause swelling in the kidney due to trapped urine. Furthermore, it can also lead to blood in the urine and nausea and vomiting. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): Repeated stones can damage kidney tissues over time, and you can be at greater risk of CKD.

Repeated stones can damage kidney tissues over time, and you can be at greater risk of CKD. Bleeding and scarring: Passing large stones can damage the urinary tract and take a toll on well-being.

Treatment options for kidney stones

Small stones can pass naturally with increased water intake and pain medication. Large stones will need procedures like shock wave therapy (lithotripsy), ureteroscopy, or surgery, which will be decided by the expert. You will also be prescribed medication to prevent future stone formation or dissolve certain types. Medium-sized stones may require endourological procedures with the use of lasers, like ureteroscopy and RIRS with flexible ureteroscopy. Kidney stones up to 1.5 cm in size can be treated by ESWL (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy) without hospitalisation as a day care procedure.

Preventive measures for kidney stones

Try to drink plenty of water daily, cut down on salt in the diet, eat a lot of citrus fruits like lemon and orange, maintain an optimum weight, and follow the doctor’s advice if you’ve had stones before. So, be aware when it comes to your kidney health, and seek treatment on time.

