Kidney damage symptoms: 5 signs of the chronic kidney disease you should watch out There are several factors that lead to kidney damage and spotting the symptoms of the condition at an early stage can help prevent further damage. Here are some signs of chronic kidney disease you should keep a watch on.

Your kidneys are one of the most important organs of the body. It helps to filter out the waste and maintains the functioning of the body. Therefore, it is crucial that you take the necessary steps that maintain kidney health. However, there are several factors that lead to kidney damage and spotting the symptoms of the condition at an early stage can help prevent further damage.

Here are some signs of chronic kidney disease you should keep a watch on.

Changes in Urine Output

Increased or decreased urination, especially at night (nocturia) or changes in urine colour (cloudy, foamy, or blood-tinged urine). The kidneys help filter and balance the body's fluids. Any disruption in their function may result in noticeable changes in urine output and consistency.

Fatigue and Weakness

Persistent tiredness, feeling sluggish or lacking energy despite adequate rest can be a sign of CKD. As kidney function declines, waste products and toxins can build up in the body, leading to feelings of exhaustion. Anaemia which is common in CKD can also contribute to fatigue due to a lack of red blood cells.

Swelling (Oedema)

Swelling in the feet, ankles, legs or around the eyes. Impaired kidney function affects the body’s ability to remove excess salt and water which leads to fluid retention. This causes swelling, particularly in the lower extremities or face.

Persistent High Blood Pressure

Blood pressure readings are consistently higher than normal (above 130/80 mmHg). High blood pressure can be both a cause and a consequence of kidney disease. The kidneys play a role in regulating blood pressure and as they become damaged, it can lead to higher pressure levels, which in turn further damages the kidneys.

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty breathing, feeling winded even after minimal exertion or unexplained shortness of breath. Fluid buildup in the lungs (pulmonary oedema) can occur when the kidneys are no longer efficiently removing excess fluid. This leads to breathing difficulties and is a sign of worsening kidney function.

ALSO READ: Blood pressure medicine can be a safer alternative to treat ADHD symptoms; says study