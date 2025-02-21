Blood pressure medicine can be a safer alternative to treat ADHD symptoms; says study A new study found that a blood pressure medication may be a safer choice for treating symptoms of ADHD. The study included researchers from the University of Surrey and was published in Neuropsychopharmacology. Read on to know more.

A recent study found that a blood pressure medication may be a safer choice for treating symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The study published in Neuropsychopharmacology said that repurposing amlodipine which is a commonly used blood pressure medicine can help to manage symptoms of ADHD.

The study included researchers from the University of Surrey. The researchers tested five potential drugs in rats bred to exhibit ADHD-like symptoms. Among them, only amlodipine significantly reduced hyperactivity.

To confirm the results, the researchers tested amlodipine in zebrafish which is an important model for studying brain function sharing about 70% of genes with humans.

The results revealed that amlodipine also reduced hyperactivity and impulsivity which are core symptoms of ADHD in these fish. Further analysis revealed that amlodipine crosses the blood-brain barrier for the first time which means it can directly influence brain function.

The researchers also found that human ADHD is linked to the same calcium channels in the brain as the targets for amlodipine. This suggests a potential target brain pathway for treatments. Lastly, an analysis of UK-wide patient data showed that people taking amlodipine reported fewer mood swings and less risk-taking behaviour.

Dr Matthew Parker, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey, said, "Repurposing amlodipine, a well-established blood pressure medication, offers a promising and swift pathway to address ADHD symptoms. Our research indicates that, due to its existing approval and safety profile, amlodipine could be rapidly redeployed as a treatment option for ADHD, potentially providing relief to patients sooner than developing new medications."

Around 25% of patients do not respond well to any current ADHD medication, highlighting the urgent need for new treatment options. Amlodipine which is already widely used and well-tolerated, could offer a new and safer treatment option for ADHD.

(ANI inputs)

