Kerala reports active cases, death due to brain-eating amoeba; know the symptoms, preventive measures

At least 18 active cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, have been reported in Kerala, taking the total number of cases this year to 41. The active cases have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram. According to a report in TOI, a nine-year-old girl from Thamarassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode district has died from the brain infection.

The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as “brain-eating amoeba.” If the infection is not managed early, the condition can turn out to be fatal. Read on to know more about amoebic meningoencephalitis.

What is amoebic meningoencephalitis?

The condition usually happens due to an amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, that lives in warm and shallow bodies of fresh water, such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. It is considered to be a free-living organism because it doesn’t need a host to live. People infected with Naegleria fowleri develop the condition amoebic meningoencephalitis, which affects the central nervous system.

What are the symptoms of amoebic meningoencephalitis?

Here are some of the common signs and symptoms of amoebic meningoencephalitis, according to Cleveland Clinic.

High fever

Very painful headache

Nausea and vomiting

Trembling

Symptoms like those of meningitis, including a stiff neck and extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Mental confusion

Coma.

Cleveland Clinic says that the fatality rate is higher than 97% even with treatment.

How to prevent amoebic meningoencephalitis?

Prevention is one of the easiest ways to keep yourself safe from the condition. Here are some preventive measures for amoebic meningoencephalitis, as suggested by Cleveland Clinic.

Don’t swim, wade or do watersports in warm freshwater locations, especially still waters, without nose plugs. Don’t go into the water at all if Naegleria fowleri is known to be present or likely to be present.

Don’t use tap water for a neti pot or any other device that cleans your nasal passages. Only use distilled or sterilized water. If you must use tap water, make sure that you boil it for one minute and then let it cool.

You can use filters to remove germs from water.

You can also use chlorine bleach liquid or tablets to disinfect your water for cleaning your nose and sinuses.

