Kate Middleton says her cancer is in 'remission', know everything about it

The Princess of Wales Catherine, more commonly known as Kate Middleton said on Tuesday that her cancer is in remission. She said this after returning from the hospital where she was treated earlier this year. In a post on social media, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to those who helped her and her husband Prince William.

She has written a post on the social media platform Instagram. In the post, she thanked everyone. She wrote, "I am now relieved that I have recovered and I am focusing on recovery," the princess posted on Instagram with a photo of her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital.

What is cancer remission?

Cancer remission refers to a phase where a person with cancer remains symptom-free for a certain period. Such remission might occur after the successful completion of any cancer treatment like chemotherapy or radiation or may occur spontaneously without the administration of a specific treatment. In the period of remission, cancerous cells are in the body, but they do not multiply actively and cause any harm. The objective of cancer treatment is to induce and maintain remission for as long as possible.

However, by no means should remission suggest that the individual is cured of cancer or completely free from its presence. The term merely reflects that the malignancy is managed and there are currently no significant issues with the person's health, but the situation may be controlled with further examinations and follow-up treatments. Some cancers also have a very high chance of relapse after being in remission, and hence, it is always important to keep up the good habits and lifestyle changes in the lives of the patients. Therefore, overall, cancer remission is a landmark step in the living journey of people with cancer, and hope springs for a better future.

Kate Middleton's Post

Taking to X, Kate Middleton wrote, "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.



My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.



We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.



In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.



It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"

The Royal Marsden is a specialist cancer hospital which treats 59,000 patients each year. It was established in 1851.