Is it safe to sleep with your phone near your head? A doctor clears the myths

For many of us, the mobile phone is the last thing we see at night and the first thing we reach for in the morning. Keeping it on the bedside table, or even under the pillow, has become second nature. Over the years, this habit has also sparked fears around radiation, brain tumours and cancer.

According to experts, while some of the more alarming claims circulating online are not backed by evidence, keeping your phone close to your head while sleeping can still affect health in other important ways, especially sleep quality.

Does sleeping next to your phone cause cancer?

This is the question that worries most people, and the answer is reassuring. Dr Arundhati De, Consultant, Radiation Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre, Kolkata, explains that there is no proven scientific evidence so far that radiofrequency waves emitted from mobile phones cause brain tumours or cancer.

“To date, it has not been proven that any radiofrequency waves coming from mobile phones can cause brain tumours or cancer,” Dr De says. Large-scale studies conducted worldwide continue to monitor long-term mobile phone use, but current data do not support the claim that simply keeping a phone near the head while sleeping increases cancer risk.

If not cancer, what’s the real problem?

While cancer fears may be unfounded, doctors say the bigger concern is sleep disruption. Modern smartphones constantly emit light, sound and vibration cues, notifications, alerts, message pings and screen glow. Even if you are not consciously responding to them, your brain registers these signals.

“Keeping the phone near your head while sleeping can disrupt sleep quality due to brain stimulation from continuous notifications and exposure to blue light,” Dr De explains. This stimulation prevents the brain from fully relaxing, making it harder to enter deep, restorative stages of sleep.

The hidden effects of poor sleep

Poor or disturbed sleep doesn’t just cause next-day drowsiness. Chronic sleep deprivation has wider effects on health and daily functioning.

Doctors warn that consistently disrupted sleep can contribute to:

Headaches

Fatigue and low energy

Poor concentration and memory

Irritability and mood changes

Weakened immunity

“Sleep deprivation can eventually lead to headaches, fatigue and overall reduced well-being,” Dr De notes.

Adequate sleep at night is essential for brain health, hormonal balance and emotional regulation, making sleep hygiene just as important as diet and exercise.

Why notifications matter, even when you’re asleep

Many people believe that as long as the phone screen is off, it won’t affect sleep. Over time, this repeated disruption prevents the brain from spending enough time in deep sleep and REM sleep, both of which are crucial for recovery.

Simple changes that can protect your sleep

Doctors say you don’t need to give up your phone entirely, just use it more mindfully at night.

Some practical steps include:

Keeping your phone away from the bed, not next to your head

Using silent mode or do-not-disturb at night

Avoiding screen use at least 30–60 minutes before bedtime

Using blue-light filters in the evening if screen use is unavoidable

“As adequate sleep at night is essential for a healthy life, it’s better to keep the phone away while going for a good night’s sleep,” Dr De advises.

Sleeping with your phone near your head may not cause cancer, but it can quietly harm your sleep. In a world already short on rest, protecting sleep quality has become a health priority. Sometimes, the simplest habit change, placing your phone a little farther away, can make a meaningful difference to how well you sleep and how refreshed you feel the next day.

