Is HIV curable now? Expert weighs in this World AIDS Day 2025 Scientists are closer than ever to a functional HIV cure. This World AIDS Day, an expert breaks down what’s real, what’s hype, and how soon a cure may be possible.

New Delhi:

A renewed sense of urgency for global HIV awareness comes as World AIDS Day approaches. HIV has created fear, stigma & uncertainty for many decades, but science is beginning to prove that there are possibilities for more than just finding ways to control the infection.

Research continues to find therapeutic options to suppress HIV for extended periods without patients needing to take medications daily. Some promising early clinical results suggest that it may soon be possible to treat individuals with a functional cure. The biggest question remains is whether HIV disease is actually curable at this stage or not.

According to Dr Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare, and UN advisor, HIV still has no cure that can be widely used. A few individuals have achieved long-term remission after stem cell transplants from donors with a rare CCR5 mutation, which renders the virus unable to enter cells. These cases, often referred to as the Berlin and London patients, show that a cure is biologically possible but not something that can be offered to most people, because stem-cell transplants carry major risks and are performed only when treating life-threatening cancers.

Research is now focused on approaches that can be used safely at scale. Gene-editing tools such as CRISPR are being tested to disable the CCR5 receptor or directly target viral reservoirs. Scientists are also studying broadly neutralising antibodies, therapeutic vaccines, engineered T cells and medicines that wake the virus from its hiding places so the immune system can clear it.

Early data from these studies are encouraging, but reservoirs in tissues remain a central challenge, and researchers caution that breakthroughs will still require time, large trials and sustained funding. For now, effective antiretroviral therapy remains the most powerful tool, keeping people healthy and preventing transmission when taken regularly. Cure research is advancing, but prevention, testing and treatment continue to be essential.

