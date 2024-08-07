Is drinking water on an empty stomach beneficial or harmful to health? Expert explains

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether drinking water on an empty stomach is beneficial or harmful to health.

Water is the most important mineral for our body. Due to its deficiency, our body becomes dehydrated and falls prey to several- diseases. To avoid such a situation there should not be a shortage of water in the body. But do you know that many people drink water on an empty stomach in the morning? Many people believe that drinking water on an empty stomach after waking up in the morning is beneficial for the body and it is also effective in protecting us from many diseases. To know how much truth is there in this, we spoke to Dr Vibhu Kawatra, General Physician. Let's know what the doctor has to say about this.

You get relief from these problems:

Immunity gets stronger: If you drink water on an empty stomach in the morning, it is beneficial because the bacteria that collects in your mouth overnight goes into your gut. Due to this, your weak immunity improves. Also, it becomes easier to defecate.

Ease in passing stool: Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning helps the stool move quickly inside the stomach, which makes passing stool easier and also improves your gut health.

Skin gets glow: Drinking water on an empty stomach helps in flushing out the toxins accumulated in your body, thus giving a glow to your skin.

This is the right way to drink it:

The most important thing for drinking water on an empty stomach is that you brush your teeth before sleeping at night. When you brush your teeth before sleeping at night, it removes the bacteria that have accumulated in your teeth, so that you do not have any problems related to teeth like cavities or tooth decay. And in such a situation, drinking stale water after waking up in the morning removes all the bacteria that have accumulated inside the gut, which strengthens your immunity.

Do not eat or drink anything else on an empty stomach:

Many people think that if they can drink water on an empty stomach then why not tea or juice... If you also have this habit then change it. Because due to this your teeth can get spoiled and cavities can occur.

