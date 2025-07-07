Is collagen bad for type 2 diabetes? New research suggests potential health risks A new study reveals how collagen plays a crucial role in worsening Type 2 diabetes. While insulin and amylin hormones work together to regulate blood sugar, excess amylin in diabetic patients misfolds and forms toxic clumps that damage insulin-producing β-cells. Read on to know more about the study.

Diabetes is a condition, wherein you have elevated blood sugar levels. There are different types of diabetes, depending on the cause of the condition. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition whereas Type 2 diabetes is caused by a mix of lifestyle, genetics, and complex biological mechanisms. In people with type 2 diabetes, either not enough insulin is produced, or the body’s cells become less responsive to it, resulting in high blood sugar levels.

Along with insulin, another hormone called amylin helps control blood sugar after meals. The same cells in the pancreas release both insulin and amylin. In diabetes, when the body tries to release more insulin, it also ends up making more amylin. However, unlike insulin, amylin molecules tend to misfold (form a structure that differs from the one required for normal functioning), especially at high concentrations. Misfolded amylin tends to stick together, forming clumps that are toxic to cells.

Previous studies have shown that these clumps can damage the outer layer of cells, block the movement of nutrients, and even cause cell death. However, it is unclear what factors in the tissues of people with diabetes promote this clumping.

A recent study identified an important missing link: fibrillar collagen I, a major component of the extracellular matrix. Prof. Shamik Sen from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Bombay, who led and oversaw the project said, "Every tissue is composed of cells and an acellular component, the extracellular matrix. It is the matrix that holds together all cells and gives shape to organs."

In diabetic pancreatic tissue, the protein collagen I, that is found abundantly in connective tissues like skin and bones, becomes more abundant. And now, from the study, it is found to serve as a platform that accelerates amylin aggregation, which damages the insulin-producing β-cells and makes amylin more toxic. This damage reduces the body’s ability to control blood sugar, pushing individuals closer to full-blown diabetes.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), and collaborators from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), and the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata. It was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

This study highlights the importance of the extracellular matrix environment (like the collagen) in enhancing toxicity. It also explains why some diabetes treatments, that mainly focus on processes inside the cells may not be very effective in halting disease progression. “Unless we disrupt this interaction between amylin and collagen, we may not be able to fully eliminate the toxic microenvironment in the pancreas,” Prof. Sen adds.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

