International Men's Day 2024: Five common urological conditions in men one should be aware off

Image Source : FREEPIK Five common urological conditions in men.

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19th of every year to provide awareness for men's health and the promotion of gender equality. This day gives a chance to focus on issues that are specific to men; their physical and mental well-being are among those issues. On this International Men's Day 2024, let's get closer looks at five common urological conditions that every man should know about.

Erectile Dysfunction (ED):

Erectile Dysfunction, commonly referred to as impotence, occurs when a man is unable to get or, more commonly, maintain an erection. While age is no exception to this, it is not exclusively an age issue since it strikes men of various ages. ED can cause some serious erosion in the quality of a man's life, leading to impotence mainly due to stress, anxiety, diabetes, heart disease, and many medications. It should be known that this condition is curable, and seeking medical attention will not only improve their sexual health but also their life as a whole.

Prostate Cancer:

Prostate Cancer occurs in men with the most frequent prevalence after skin cancer; it has the prostate gland in view, which is a walnut-like small gland positioned near the bladder in charge of producing semen. Prostate cancers grow relatively slowly and usually don't cause noticeable symptoms until they are advanced. Routine screenings such as a digital rectal exam and PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test can help detect prostate cancer early when it is most treatable. Men over the age of 50 should talk to their doctor about when to start screening for prostate cancer.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH):

The condition of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, known as an enlarged prostate, is a condition in which the prostate gland grows in size and obstructs urination. BPH is a common condition among older men, and symptoms include frequent urination, weak urine flow, and difficulty starting or stopping the urine stream. It is not cancerous but causes distress and impacts a man's quality of life. Treatment for BPH includes medication, minimally invasive procedures, and surgery.

UTIs:

Urinary Tract Infections are also dominantly common among women, but men do not discriminate against getting them. It occurs when bacteria enter the urinary tract and trigger an infection. Symptoms may include a burning feeling while urinating, cloudy or bloody urine, and a sudden urge to urinate often. Antibiotics will treat UTIs, but if not treated immediately, then it may lead to complications such as kidney infection. Men should maintain proper hygiene and more fluid intake to decrease their likelihood of developing UTIs.

Kidney Stones:

Kidney stones are hard pieces that form in the kidneys. They create severe pain when the particles pass through the urinary tract. It is more prevalent in men compared with women because of various risk factors like diet, and family history, among others. Symptoms may include pain in the back, side, or lower abdomen, blood in urine, and nausea or vomiting. Small kidney stones may pass on their own, but larger stones may require medical intervention. Drinking plenty of water and reducing sodium intake can help prevent kidney stones.

