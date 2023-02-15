Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Childhood Cancer Day 2023: Theme, history and significance

The world marks International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) on February 15 by raising awareness about pediatric cancer and empathizing with all children and families afflicted by the disease. The day acknowledges their sufferings while giving them space to absorb and think. Childhood cancer is not only upsetting, but it also needs specialized treatment and care. Pediatric oncology is a medical specialty that focuses on childhood cancer and develops treatment and pain control strategies.

The purpose of the day is to draw attention to and show support for young cancer patients. Despite technological advancements, childhood cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related mortality among children. Here is all you need to know about this special day.

History of International Childhood Cancer Day 2023:

Childhood Cancer International was established in 1994. It is the world’s largest pediatric cancer patient support organization. More than 170 different groups make up the organization, which includes parent organizations, associations for children with cancer survivors, support groups for children with cancer, and cancer societies. In 2002, Childhood Cancer International declared International Childhood Cancer Day a yearly event.

Significance of International Childhood Cancer Day 2023:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 4,00 000 children and teens are diagnosed with cancer each year. International Childhood Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness of the condition and to provide assistance to the families of cancer-affected children. This is also a day to remember all the children whose lives were taken over by cancer.

Theme for International Childhood Cancer Day 2023:

The International Childhood Cancer Day campaign is supposed to continue for three years, from 2021 to 2023. Better Survival is the three-year initiative’s tagline. The campaign is part of an effort to reach the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative’s aim of surviving at least 60% of children diagnosed with cancer globally by 2030.

On this day, organizations and individuals join forces to promote awareness of the need for early detection which is one of the most effective ways to reduce the death rate from childhood cancer. The day also serves as a reminder for additional research funding.

Latest Health News