Trying intermittent fasting? US-based gastroenterologist shares 6 guidelines to do it safely

New Delhi:

Intermittent fasting is everywhere right now. On podcasts. In gym conversations. On social media feeds. At its core, it is not a diet in the traditional sense. It is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting across a set schedule.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the idea is simple: extend the gap between meals long enough for the body to use up stored glucose and begin burning fat. That metabolic switch is what many people are chasing. The approach has been linked with potential benefits, but it also requires structure and common sense. Recently, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam shared practical advice in an Instagram post on how to do it safely.

Health benefits linked to intermittent fasting

Research has associated intermittent fasting with several possible advantages:

Boost in thinking and memory

Improved heart health

Improved physical performance

Better control of type 2 diabetes

Lower risk of obesity

Still, fasting should not slide into undereating or self-neglect. The goal is metabolic balance, not deprivation.

Start slow with intermittent fasting schedules

Dr Manickam advises easing into it rather than jumping straight to long fasting windows.

Avoid beginning with 18–20 hour fasts.

Start with a 12-hour eating and 12-hour fasting split.

Gradually increase to 14 hours, then 16 hours if comfortable.

The body needs time to adapt. Rushing it often backfires.

What you eat during the eating window still matters

“Fasting does not cancel junk food,” Dr Manickam points out. The quality of food remains central.

Begin meals with protein.

Prioritise fibre-rich foods.

Include healthy fats and whole foods.

Avoid ultra-processed options.

Poor choices tend to trigger fatigue and stronger cravings later.

Hydration during fasting hours

Hunger and dehydration can feel similar. Staying hydrated makes a difference.

Drink water consistently.

Plain tea is acceptable.

Black coffee in moderation is fine.

Avoid sugary drinks and sweetened “fasting” beverages.

Warning signs to stop intermittent fasting

Fasting should support health, not undermine it. Dr Manickam advises medical consultation if you notice:

Persistent dizziness

Severe weakness

Hormonal irregularities

Binge–restrict cycles

These are not signs to ignore or push through.

Who should avoid intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is not universally suitable. Medical advice is recommended if you are:

Pregnant or breastfeeding

Underweight

Living with a history of eating disorders

Managing uncontrolled diabetes

Dealing with a chronic illness

Sustainability over trends

Perhaps the most grounded advice is this: the best diet is one you can maintain. If the eating window turns into overeating, constant irritability or unsustainable restriction, then intermittent fasting may not be the right fit.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: New study questions intermittent fasting, finds calories matter more than timing