Include these 6 foods in your diet to keep breast cancer at a bay

Needless to say cancer is one of the most deadly diseases and breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. According to a study published in the International Journal of Cancer Indian and Pakistani women are diagnosed with breast cancer, including more aggressive forms of the disease, at a younger age.

The research examined the characteristics of breast cancer in Indian- and Pakistani-American and non-Hispanic white women in the US.

"Our results provide an insight into breast cancer in Indian and Pakistani women, suggesting several hypotheses to guide future scientific studies to better understand the risk factors," said study author Jaya M Satagopan from the Rutgers University in the US.

Following a healthier lifestyle like exercising regularly and having a nutrient-dense diet may help reduce the risk of cancer. Yes, this because foods which are rich in antioxidants and fiber have been found to regulate oestrogen and inhibit cancer cell formation. Therefore, here we are with a few foods which you need to include in your diet to prevent the chances of developing breast cancer. Take a look

Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and phytosterols which helps regulate oestrogen levels and slow the growth of breast cancer cells. Walnuts have been known to help fight inflammation which in itself is beneficial in avoiding heart disease and a host of other chronic conditions, but it is also linked to cancer.

Blueberries

Research suggests that blueberries can reduce the growth of breast cancer tumours by causing cancerous cells to self-destruct, a process called apoptosis. Frozen wild blueberries are just as antioxidant and nutrient-packed as fresh. One can consume blueberries with smoothies, oatmeal or yogurt.

Sweet Potatoes

The sweet potato can inhibit proliferation and can regulate cell growth, defend and repair them. Studies have shown that women who eat sweet potatoes on a regular basis are at a 17 percent lower risk of developing breast cancer.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseed has all kinds of amazing health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. Flaxseed is the richest source of lignans, a type of antioxidant. Dietary flaxseed has the potential to reduce tumour growth in patients with breast cancer. One can add flaxseeds to smoothies, yogurt parfaits, or mix in the morning oatmeal.

Garlic

Garlic gets its cancer-busting properties from allicin, a component of garlic that's been shown to inhibit the division of cancer cells. Other cancer risks also found to lower lung, stomach, and prostate, possibly due to the flavanols present in the garlic. Eating garlic raw can maximize the anti-cancer effects.

Green Tea

Green tea is packed antioxidants with immense health benefits. One of those benefits includes having anti-breast cancer properties.

With inputs from IANS.