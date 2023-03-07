Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ideal time to work out is in the afternoon: Study

A recent study has found that exercising during the afternoon might reduce the risk of dying too. The study found afternoon exercise is more effective than exercising in the morning or at night. The study analysed demographic and health information from 92,000 individuals in a UK biomedical database that houses medical records for about 5,00,000 people who live in the UK.

Accelerometers were provided to participants as part of the study, and these devices track when and how hard they exercise over the course of seven days. The scientific team studied mortality data over a period of years and found that nearly 3,000 people had died, including about 1,000 of heart disease and 1,800 of cancer.

However, regardless of when they woke up and moved throughout the day, the men and women who most regularly engaged in moderate to vigorous physical activity (such as brisk walking) lived longer than those who rarely worked out. The researchers discovered associations between noontime exercise and considerably increased longevity odds.

The afternoon appears to be the time of day when people are statistically least likely to have a heart attack, study found.

