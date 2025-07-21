ICMR spearheads development of indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax' This vaccine will be the first indigenous recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine that will be specifically designed to target two critical stages of Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the most lethal form of malaria. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is developing a novel recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine candidate, named AdFalciVax. The vaccine is being developed through ICMR's Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar (RMRCBB) and National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology-National Institute of Immunology (DBT-NII).

This vaccine will be the first indigenous recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine that will be specifically designed to target two critical stages of Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the most lethal form of malaria. AdFalciVax is a recombinant multistage vaccine that aims to protect against human infection while also reducing vector-borne community transmission of the parasite.

Preclinical data suggest that AdFalciVax may have advantages over existing single-stage vaccines, including broader protection by targeting two vulnerable parasite stages, lower risk of immune evasion, potential for better long-term immunity, and extended thermal stability with functionality maintained for over nine months at room temperature.

It represents one of the most advanced malaria vaccine candidates globally, with a rational design targeting two key stages of the parasite.

ICMR intends to license the technology for AdFalciVax to eligible organisations and manufacturers for further development, manufacture, and commercialisation under non-exclusive agreements. This approach aims to enable wider outreach and maximise public health benefits. All collaborations will adhere to ICMR's Intellectual Property Policy.

As an indigenously developed vaccine candidate that fulfils the Make in India mandate, AdFalciVax holds the potential to contribute substantially to malaria eradication by preventing infection and minimising community transmission.

This information is provided for awareness purposes only. The vaccine candidate is in its early research and development phases and is not yet available for any clinical use or commercialisation.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Diabetes to colon cancer: Health screenings men above 40 should get done once every year