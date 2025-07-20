Diabetes to colon cancer: Health screenings men above 40 should get done once every year Health screenings done at regular intervals can help in diagnosing some disease at an early stage, which can help improve treatment outcomes. Here are some health screenings that men above 40 should get done once every year.

Health screenings are an important as it helps to keep a track of your overall health and well-being. While some people tend to opt for medical screenings, a lot of people avoid them. However, getting tests done regularly can help not only in diagnosing a disease but also preventing a lot of these disease. Hence, it is important that you get your tests done regularly.

There are different diseases that tend to affect you at different stages of life. However, health screenings done at regular intervals can help in diagnosing some disease at an early stage, which can help improve treatment outcomes. Here are some health screenings that men above 40 should get done once every year.

Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, usually don't have any symptoms but it can have severe health impact such as heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. Men over 40 should keep a check their blood pressure, as it helps to monitor cardiovascular health.

Cholesterol Test (Lipid Profile)

This test measures your LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol), and triglyceride levels. When your LDL levels are high, it means you have high cholesterol. This can clog your arteries, eventually leading to heart attacks. Annual health checks can help to manage your cholesterol level through diet, exercise, or medication before complications arise.

Diabetes Screening

Type 2 diabetes is an extremely common condition in middle-aged men and it usually develops with causing any major symptoms. A fasting blood sugar test or HbA1c test can help detect prediabetes or even diabetes. Proper management can help reduce the risk of complications like nerve damage, vision loss, and heart disease.

Prostate Cancer Screening (PSA Test)

The Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test helps detect prostate cancer in its early stages. While it is not required for every man annually, it is recommended who have a higher risk such as those with family history or African descent.

Liver Function Test (LFT)

Liver conditions such as fatty liver disease or liver damage due to alcohol or medication can be detected with a simple blood test. Liver function screening helps in detecting early signs of liver stress and preventing damage.

Colon Cancer Screening

Colon cancer is one of the leading cancers in men. A yearly stool test (FIT or gFOBT) can detect hidden blood, a possible sign of colon cancer. Starting at age 45, men may also be advised to get a colonoscopy every 10 years, but annual checks are important.

Eye Examination

Your vision tends to decline with age and you might develop conditions like glaucoma or cataracts. Annual eye exams check for eye health can help maintain clear vision and prevent avoidable blindness.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

