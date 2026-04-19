Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) vs acidity vs gas: How to tell the difference

New Delhi:

Stomach issues rarely come with labels. One day, it feels like acidity. Another day, it feels like gas. And sometimes, it keeps coming back often enough to make you wonder if it’s something more.

The confusion is common because the symptoms overlap. But the causes and patterns are very different.

What acidity feels like

Acidity is usually linked to excess stomach acid. It often shows up as a burning sensation in the chest or throat, especially after eating or lying down. You may also experience sourness in the mouth and/or pain following meals that contain spices or fats. This pain comes and goes and is typically induced by the consumption of certain foods, stress, or abnormal eating patterns.

What gas really looks like G

Gas has more to do with pressure rather than heat. It may lead to bloating, fullness, burping, or flatulence. It is often linked to how quickly you eat, certain foods, or digestive sensitivity. Unlike acidity, gas is usually temporary and eases once it is released.

What makes IBS different

Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, is not just a one-off issue. It is a long-term digestive condition. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits like diarrhoea, constipation, or both. The key difference is consistency.

IBS has a pattern and is caused by factors such as stress, particular food intake, or hormonal changes. In addition, IBS impacts everyday life differently from acidity and gases.

Differences explained

Acidity occurs due to a burning sensation after eating. Gas is a bloating accompanied by pressure. IBS refers to recurring symptoms associated with bowel function. If your symptoms tend to occur regularly, suddenly, or interfere with your everyday activities, you may have IBS.

When you should seek help

Everyone may experience an occasional burning sensation or discomfort. However, if there is a repetitive occurrence, symptoms get worse over time, or if they are accompanied by unintended weight loss, exhaustion, or pain, consulting a physician would be wise. IBS is treatable, yet it requires proper treatment.

Not every stomach issue is the same. Understanding whether it is acidity, gas, or IBS can help you respond better instead of guessing every time something feels off. Because the right fix depends on knowing what your body is actually dealing with.

Also read: Why bloating, puffiness, and low energy feel so common today?

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.