IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe to bowl first; Abhishek, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open

Harare:

India play Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, July 25 at the Harare Sports Club. Shreyas Iyer’s side enters the contest with a 1-0 lead after a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the opener, while Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe must win to keep the series alive.

Notably, the visitors dominated the first T20I by restricting Zimbabwe to 125/7 before chasing down the target with 40 balls to spare. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a blistering 50 off 19 deliveries, becoming the youngest player to score a T20I half-century. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav marked his return from injury with figures of 2/18 and was named Player of the Match, underlining India’s depth in both batting and pace bowling.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will need a sharper batting display after only Wessly Madhevere offered significant resistance in the first game with 39. Captain Sikandar Raza will expect greater contributions from the top order as the hosts seek to level the series before Sunday's decider.

Meanwhile, the Harare Sports Club surface is expected to offer early assistance to seamers before becoming better for batting, while spinners could come into play during the middle overs. Weather forecasts indicate a chance of rain, although a full match remains likely.

With momentum firmly on their side, India start as favourites to wrap up the series. However, Zimbabwe have shown in the past that home conditions can produce surprises, making the second T20I a crucial test of the visitors' consistency and the hosts' resilience.