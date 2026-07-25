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  4. IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe to bowl first; Abhishek, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open
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IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe to bowl first; Abhishek, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

India will aim to clinch the three-match T20I series when they face Zimbabwe in the second game at Harare on Saturday. Zimbabwe, trailing 1-0 after a heavy defeat in the opener, must respond with an improved batting display to force a series decider.

India vs Zimbabwe Live
India vs Zimbabwe Live Image Source : BCCI
Harare:

India play Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, July 25 at the Harare Sports Club. Shreyas Iyer’s side enters the contest with a 1-0 lead after a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the opener, while Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe must win to keep the series alive.

Notably, the visitors dominated the first T20I by restricting Zimbabwe to 125/7 before chasing down the target with 40 balls to spare. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a blistering 50 off 19 deliveries, becoming the youngest player to score a T20I half-century. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav marked his return from injury with figures of 2/18 and was named Player of the Match, underlining India’s depth in both batting and pace bowling.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will need a sharper batting display after only Wessly Madhevere offered significant resistance in the first game with 39. Captain Sikandar Raza will expect greater contributions from the top order as the hosts seek to level the series before Sunday's decider.

Meanwhile, the Harare Sports Club surface is expected to offer early assistance to seamers before becoming better for batting, while spinners could come into play during the middle overs. Weather forecasts indicate a chance of rain, although a full match remains likely.

With momentum firmly on their side, India start as favourites to wrap up the series. However, Zimbabwe have shown in the past that home conditions can produce surprises, making the second T20I a crucial test of the visitors' consistency and the hosts' resilience.

 

Live updates :IND vs ZIM 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Zimbabwe Latest Match Updates, Scorecard, Teams, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 4:09 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We were going to bat first: Shreyas Iyer

    "We were going to bat first. It looks a bit different. It is not that tacky as the first game. Let's make sure it is a belter to bat on. We just pass on the message to stay in the present, it is essential to stay in the moment and play to the best of our abilities. We have one change," Iyer said. 

  • 4:08 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Sikandar Raza say after the toss?

    "We want to bowl first. First reason being the winter wicket as we know, it's slightly spicier at the start, so hopefully we can make early inroads and then see what comes in the batting order later on. [On the surface looking different from the first game] The surface is certainly a lot better today than it was in the first game, so it may not be as spicy, but we know that in Harare, especially during winter, there will be a bit of spice at the start and hopefully our seamers can make inroads. If they do, it'll go a long way towards helping us stop them. [On team changes] No. We're going to back the same boys. We've got the same side," Raza said.

  • 4:08 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India Playing XI:

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Zimbabwe Playing XI:

    Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Harare. India will bat first, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma to open. 

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Yash Thakur debuts!

    India have handed the debut cap to Yash Thakur in Harare. He was phenomenal in the Ranji Trophy and following which, the 27-year-old came into the scheme of things. He is finally set to make his debut in the second T20I against Zimbabwe. 

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sooryavanshi factor

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a poor start to his international career, failing to make the most in the three T20Is he played in England. However, he returned to his best in the first T20I against Zimbabwe, smacking a 18-ball half-century. It's all about to keep up with the momentum from here on. 

  • 3:57 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Impressive show from bowlers

    Indian bowlers produced a brilliant show with the ball in the first T20I of the series. The returning Mayank Yadav impressed with a two-wicket haul and was also handed the Player of the Match award. Prince Yadav also claimed two, while Ashok Sharma impressed on his debut. 

  • 3:54 PM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Welcome from Harare!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Zimbabwe from Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. We are just minutes away from the toss. India are currnetly leading 1-0 in the three-match series after a sesnational seven-wicket win in the first T20I. 

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India Vs Zimbabwe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shreyas Iyer
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