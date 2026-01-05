Hypothyroidism causes: Know which deficiency is responsible and how to stay safe Low iodine levels can slow thyroid function and affect metabolism. Experts explain symptoms of iodine deficiency and simple dietary steps to prevent hypothyroidism.

When the thyroid gland is unable to create enough thyroid hormone to meet the body's needs, it is known as hypothyroidism. The body's metabolism slows down as a result. You should get checked if you have symptoms, including lethargy, constipation, feeling cold, exhaustion, weight gain, and dry skin. Let's know about the inadequacies that can cause hypothyroidism.

Iodine deficiency

Hypothyroidism can occur due to an iodine deficiency in the body. People who do not include iodine-rich foods in their diet plan may suffer from hypothyroidism. Furthermore, if your body remains iodine-deficient for a long time, your overall health can be adversely affected.

Symptoms of deficiency

Let us tell you about some common symptoms that appear when this nutrient is deficient. According to health experts, iodine deficiency can cause a sore throat. Constipation and fatigue are not necessarily minor symptoms, as iodine deficiency can also cause these symptoms. Additionally, iodine deficiency symptoms include weight gain, cold intolerance, dry skin, and hair loss.

How to eliminate the deficiency

If you want to overcome iodine deficiency or prevent it from occurring, you can consume milk, yoghurt, and cheese as they are rich in iodine. Seafood and eggs also contain iodine. However, for the best results, these iodine-rich foods should be consumed in the right amounts and in the right way.

